D’Angelo’s Daughter, Imani Archer, Speaks Out Following His Death

In an Instagram post on Wednesday (October 15), Archer mourned the loss of her father, who died at 51 earlier this week after a private battle with pancreatic cancer.

“Dear daddy,” Archer said. “There are no words to describe this immeasurable loss. I’m in absolute disbelief and shock. You were my biggest hype man, my protector, my biggest musical inspiration, the kindest and most selfless man, and the best father anyone could’ve ever had. No one will EVER measure up to how brave and strong you are. Till the very end, you made sure to protect me from anything that would scare or hurt me. I love you so much Daddy. I wish I had more time to spend with you.”

“For you to show me new music, play piano with me to our favorite songs, or to go back and forward about our favorite go to meals,” she continued. “You’re a one of a kind soul, and I’m so grateful you chose me to be your daughter.”

“I’m not sure how I’ll be able to live on without you, but I’ll never forget all of your advice and things you’ve told me on how to get through this life,” Archer added. “Dad…I miss you more than life and this is breaking my heart into a million pieces. I wish I could hold your hand just one more time. I will forever honor you and carry on your legacy Dad. Everything I do will always be for you. I’m gonna miss you and hearing your voice every single day. I’ll always be your BabyGirl😞❤️‍🩹💔 #f**kcancer🎗️.”