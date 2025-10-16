type here...
National News

Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott Makes Historic $63M Donation To Morgan State

By Black Information Network
0

Must read

Black Information Network
Black Information Network
Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding. Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has made a historic $63 million donation to Morgan State University, marking the largest single gift in the school’s 157-year history, per TheGrio.

The unrestricted gift to Morgan State University follows Scott’s $40 million donation to the school in 2020. The billionaire philanthropist has committed to supporting historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), recently donating $70 million to the United Negro College Fund.

“To receive one historic gift from Ms. Scott was an incredible honor; to receive two speaks volumes about the confidence she and her team have in our institution’s stewardship, leadership, and trajectory,” Morgan State President David K. Wilson said in a statement. “This is more than philanthropy—it’s a partnership in progress.”

Unlike many large donations, Scott’s gift is unrestricted, giving the university full control over how to allocate the funds. Morgan State said it plans to use the money to grow its endowment, expand student support services, and invest in research targeting issues like climate change, urban health, and educational equity.

“This new transformative contribution—and her continued trust in Morgan—affirm that we are not only rising but leading,” Endia DeCordova, the university’s vice president for institutional advancement, said in a statement.

Under Wilson’s leadership, Morgan State has leveraged past philanthropic gifts to launch major initiatives, including the Center for Urban Health Equity and the National Center for the Elimination of Educational Disparities. The 2020 gift from Scott also helped attract additional donors, including a record $20 million donation from alumnus Calvin Tyler and his wife, Tina, the largest ever from an HBCU graduate.

Morgan State also recently announced plans to open the country’s first public, nonprofit medical school at an HBCU, aiming to expand healthcare access and address racial disparities in medicine.

“This investment will allow us to accelerate that momentum,” Wilson said. “[We’re] breaking barriers, advancing equity, and fulfilling our vision to become one of the top public research universities in the country—without losing our soul.”

The Black Information Network is your source for Black News! Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

Previous article
This Week In Black History October 15-21, 2025
Next article
The Cruelest Kind of Heartbreak

Black Information Network Radio - Atlanta

Copyright © 2025. Real Times Media. All Rights Reserved.