Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott Makes Historic $63M Donation To Morgan State

Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has made a historic $63 million donation to Morgan State University, marking the largest single gift in the school’s 157-year history, per TheGrio.

The unrestricted gift to Morgan State University follows Scott’s $40 million donation to the school in 2020. The billionaire philanthropist has committed to supporting historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), recently donating $70 million to the United Negro College Fund.

“To receive one historic gift from Ms. Scott was an incredible honor; to receive two speaks volumes about the confidence she and her team have in our institution’s stewardship, leadership, and trajectory,” Morgan State President David K. Wilson said in a statement. “This is more than philanthropy—it’s a partnership in progress.”

Unlike many large donations, Scott’s gift is unrestricted, giving the university full control over how to allocate the funds. Morgan State said it plans to use the money to grow its endowment, expand student support services, and invest in research targeting issues like climate change, urban health, and educational equity.

“This new transformative contribution—and her continued trust in Morgan—affirm that we are not only rising but leading,” Endia DeCordova, the university’s vice president for institutional advancement, said in a statement.

Under Wilson’s leadership, Morgan State has leveraged past philanthropic gifts to launch major initiatives, including the Center for Urban Health Equity and the National Center for the Elimination of Educational Disparities. The 2020 gift from Scott also helped attract additional donors, including a record $20 million donation from alumnus Calvin Tyler and his wife, Tina, the largest ever from an HBCU graduate.

Morgan State also recently announced plans to open the country’s first public, nonprofit medical school at an HBCU, aiming to expand healthcare access and address racial disparities in medicine.

“This investment will allow us to accelerate that momentum,” Wilson said. “[We’re] breaking barriers, advancing equity, and fulfilling our vision to become one of the top public research universities in the country—without losing our soul.”