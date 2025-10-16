‘It’s F—ed Up’: Kamala Harris Slams Trump Administration’s Health Policies

Former Vice President Kamala Harris didn’t mince words when calling out Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s leadership at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Trump administration’s handling of health and science.

On Wednesday (October 15), Harris appeared at the Warner Theatre in Washington, D.C. as part of her ongoing book tour for her new memoir, “107 Days.” While speaking at the event, Harris compared the administration’s stance on science to her late mother’s legacy as a cancer researcher.

“When I see what these people are doing right now to end the war on cancer, to deny science and fire scientists … it’s personal for me,” Harris said. “What they are doing to push misinformation and lies at the highest level of government – it’s criminal. And people will die because of what they’re doing. I can’t laugh about that, I’m sorry.”

The former vice president concluded her sentiment with a pointed statement.

“It’s f***ed up,” Harris said, garnering loud applause.