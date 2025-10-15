‘Put That On The News’: Woman Confronts ICE Agents Who Detained Family

A tense confrontation unfolded at New York’s 26 Federal Plaza after a woman confronted Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents who detained one of her family members following a court appearance.
Video of the encounter, captured by independent journalist Sandi Bachom, shows the unidentified woman expressing her frustration outside the federal building, where ICE maintains a detention facility on the 10th floor.
In the video, the woman appeared to confront a group of masked agents after learning that her family member had been taken into custody.
“We angry. All of us angry out here,” she told the agents. “So don’t think it’s y’all alone.”
Earlier in the video, a man appeared to comply with ICE officers and agreed to go upstairs for processing. It is unclear whether he was the woman’s family member.
As agents attempted to usher her toward the elevator, the woman questioned them directly.
“How can I be OK? You OK?” she asked. “I look OK? Don’t come up in my face… because I hit hard. F— wrong with y’all?”
One agent then asked, “You wanna go to jail?” to which she responded, “You wanna hit me? Hit me, b—-! Ain’t nobody scared of you.”
“My face ain’t hidden, b—-,” she added.
As the elevator doors closed, the woman declared, “Put that on the news. Let Trump see it.”
Watch video of the incident below.