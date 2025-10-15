type here...
National News

‘Put That On The News’: Woman Confronts ICE Agents Who Detained Family

By Black Information Network
0

Must read

Black Information Network
Black Information Network
Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding. Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

A tense confrontation unfolded at New York’s 26 Federal Plaza after a woman confronted Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents who detained one of her family members following a court appearance.

Video of the encounter, captured by independent journalist Sandi Bachom, shows the unidentified woman expressing her frustration outside the federal building, where ICE maintains a detention facility on the 10th floor.

In the video, the woman appeared to confront a group of masked agents after learning that her family member had been taken into custody.

“We angry. All of us angry out here,” she told the agents. “So don’t think it’s y’all alone.”

Earlier in the video, a man appeared to comply with ICE officers and agreed to go upstairs for processing. It is unclear whether he was the woman’s family member.

As agents attempted to usher her toward the elevator, the woman questioned them directly.

“How can I be OK? You OK?” she asked. “I look OK? Don’t come up in my face… because I hit hard. F— wrong with y’all?”

One agent then asked, “You wanna go to jail?” to which she responded, “You wanna hit me? Hit me, b—-! Ain’t nobody scared of you.”

“My face ain’t hidden, b—-,” she added.

As the elevator doors closed, the woman declared, “Put that on the news. Let Trump see it.”

Watch video of the incident below.

Previous article
Details About Final Days Of D’Angelo’s Life Revealed
Next article
Nail Tech Accused Of Refusing To Service Black People In Viral TikTok

Black Information Network Radio - Atlanta

Copyright © 2025. Real Times Media. All Rights Reserved.