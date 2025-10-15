type here...
Nail Tech Accused Of Refusing To Service Black People In Viral TikTok

By Black Information Network
A Black woman said she was denied service at a nail salon because of her race.

In a now-viral video, TikTok user @kamyacantgetadoll appeared to confront the nail technician who allegedly refused to service her while she was working with a white customer.

“So you don’t service Black people for real?” the Black woman asked nail tech.

The white customer jumped to the nail tech’s defense despite confirming she heard the comment the Black woman was referring to.

“Don’t answer, she’s been recording you. Unless you wanna be recorded, don’t answer,” the white customer said.

“You heard her say it, though,” the Black woman responded.

“I know, but it’s actually illegal to record somebody in the state of Illinois,” the white customer said, confirming the Black woman’s allegation.

“It’s illegal to discriminate,” the Black woman replied.

In a follow-up video, the white customer appeared to continue to defend the nail tech.

“You’re a witness to her saying that,” the Black customer told the white customer. “You just don’t have these problems in your life.”

“If you’re unhappy, go somewhere else,” the white woman responded.

Social media users condemned how the Black woman was treated at the nail salon.

“Time to protest….shut them down. Shame on the other women that no standing up for justice,” one TikTok user commented.

“Report the salon to state board,” another TikToker said.

“This is wild I’m so sorry you had to go through that, I’m so glad you recorded!” a third person chimed in.

