Trump To Unveil List Of ‘Democrat Programs’ That Will Be Cut Amid Shutdown

By Black Information Network
Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding. Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

President Donald Trump said he’s announcing a list of “Democrat programs” that will be axed if the government shutdown continues through the end of the week.

“We’re closing up programs that are Democrat programs that we were opposed to,” Trump said on Tuesday (October 14), per Politico. “And they’re never going to come back in many cases.”

While he did not specify which programs would be eliminated, Trump described them as “the most egregious, socialist, semi-communist, probably not full communist” initiatives supported by Democrats. The president claimed the shutdown has created an opportunity for his administration “to do things that we were unable to do before.”

The threat comes as the shutdown approaches its third week, with growing disruptions across the federal government. Last week, the Trump administration began laying off thousands of federal workers, fulfilling its previous threat of using the funding lapse to scale back the federal bureaucracy.

The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) confirmed Tuesday that officials are preparing for additional layoffs.

“OMB is making every preparation to batten down the hatches and ride out the Democrats’ intransigence,” the agency posted on X. “Pay the troops, pay law enforcement, continue the RIFs, and wait.” (“RIFs” refers to reductions in force.)

Earlier this month, OMB Director Russ Vought announced the government had frozen nearly $2 billion in infrastructure funds for New York and canceled $8 billion in climate-related projects in states that voted for former Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 election.

“We’re not closing up Republican programs because we think they work,” Trump added Tuesday. “We’re closing up Democrat programs that we disagree with. And they’re never going to open again.”

