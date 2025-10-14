‘RHOP’ Star Wendy Osefo Resigns From University Role After Fraud Arrest

Real Housewives of Potomac star Wendy Osefo has resigned from her faculty position at Wesleyan University after being booked on fraud charges last week.

In a statement released to TMZ on Tuesday (October 14), Wesleyan University announced that Osefo, a Distinguished Visiting Professor of Sociology, was no longer employed at the school.

“Wendy Osefo is no longer an employee of Wesleyan University,” school officials said.

A rep for Osefo confirmed to TMZ that the reality star, who has multiple degrees, including a Ph.D. from Rutgers, had resigned from her position at Wesleyan University. The spokesperson also shut down reports that Osefo was fired by the university.

“Contrary to recent media reports, Dr. Wendy Osefo was not terminated from a faculty position at Wesleyan University. She formally submitted her letter of resignation prior to any public announcement made by the university,” the rep said in a statement. “Dr. Osefo made the voluntary decision to step down from her role. This decision was made independently and communicated directly to the university before any external reports surfaced.”

Osefo’s resignation came after she and her husband, Eddie, were booked on fraud charges on Friday (October 10). The RHOP star is facing 16 charges, including seven felonies for allegedly committing fraud in excess of $300 and one misdemeanor count of making a false statement to an officer.

The charges reportedly stem from an incident last year, when the Osefos claimed that their home was burglarized while they were on vacation in Jamaica. According to the prosecution’s bail recommendation, the couple reportedly told police that several designer bags and jewelry had been stolen. However, Carroll County sheriff’s deputies allege that Wendy was later seen wearing a diamond ring she had reported stolen in a post on social media.

Along with her mainstay role on RHOP, Wendy was teaching at Wesleyan University and Johns Hopkins University, where she resigned in 2024. She has degrees from Temple University, Johns Hopkins, and Rutgers.