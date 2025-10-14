type here...
EntertainmentSticky

R&B And Soul Legend D’Angelo Dead At 51

By Black Information Network
0

Must read

Black Information Network
Black Information Network
Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding. Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

R&B and soul legend D’Angelo has died, per Baller Alert. He was 51.

On Tuesday (October 14), D’Angelo died in New York City following a private battle with pancreatic cancer, his family and former manager Kedar Massenberg confirmed.

“The shining star of our family has dimmed his light for us in this life…After a prolonged and courageous battle with cancer, we are heartbroken to announce that Michael D’Angelo Archer, known to his fans around the world as D’Angelo, has been called home, departing this life today, October 14th, 2025. We are saddened that he can only leave dear memories with his family, but we are eternally grateful for the legacy of extraordinarily moving music he leaves behind. We ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time but invite you all join us in mourning his passing while also celebrating the gift of song that he has left for the world,” D’Angelo’s family said in a statement, per Variety.

Born Michael Eugene Archer, D’Angelo rose to fame in 1995 with his critically acclaimed debut album Brown Sugar, establishing himself as a defining voice in neo-soul. Over the course of his career, D’Angelo won four Grammy Awards, including Best R&B Album for Voodoo in 2001 and Black Messiah in 2016. He also took home Best R&B Song in 2016 for “Really Love” and Best Male R&B Vocal Performance for his hit “Untitled (How Does It Feel).”

D’Angelo worked with a wide range of artists, including Jay-Z, Snoop Dogg, and Q-Tip. Fans had been eagerly awaiting new music from the singer. In a 2022 interview, producer Raphael Saadiq said, “He’s excited … He’s working on six pieces right now and he seems super excited.”

D’Angelo is survived by his two sons and daughter. The mother of his first son, singer Angie Stone, died earlier this year in a car accident.

Rest in peace, D’Angelo.

The Black Information Network is your source for Black News! Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

Previous article
‘I Will Not Break’: AG Letitia James Speaks Out After Federal Indictment

Black Information Network Radio - Atlanta

Copyright © 2025. Real Times Media. All Rights Reserved.