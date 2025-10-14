R&B And Soul Legend D’Angelo Dead At 51

Born Michael Eugene Archer, D’Angelo rose to fame in 1995 with his critically acclaimed debut album Brown Sugar, establishing himself as a defining voice in neo-soul. Over the course of his career, D’Angelo won four Grammy Awards, including Best R&B Album for Voodoo in 2001 and Black Messiah in 2016. He also took home Best R&B Song in 2016 for “Really Love” and Best Male R&B Vocal Performance for his hit “Untitled (How Does It Feel).”

D’Angelo worked with a wide range of artists, including Jay-Z, Snoop Dogg, and Q-Tip. Fans had been eagerly awaiting new music from the singer. In a 2022 interview, producer Raphael Saadiq said, “He’s excited … He’s working on six pieces right now and he seems super excited.”

D’Angelo is survived by his two sons and daughter. The mother of his first son, singer Angie Stone, died earlier this year in a car accident.

Rest in peace, D’Angelo.