R&B And Soul Legend D’Angelo Dead At 51

R&B and soul legend D’Angelo has died, per Baller Alert. He was 51.
On Tuesday (October 14), D’Angelo died in New York City following a private battle with pancreatic cancer, his family and former manager Kedar Massenberg confirmed.
“The shining star of our family has dimmed his light for us in this life…After a prolonged and courageous battle with cancer, we are heartbroken to announce that Michael D’Angelo Archer, known to his fans around the world as D’Angelo, has been called home, departing this life today, October 14th, 2025. We are saddened that he can only leave dear memories with his family, but we are eternally grateful for the legacy of extraordinarily moving music he leaves behind. We ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time but invite you all join us in mourning his passing while also celebrating the gift of song that he has left for the world,” D’Angelo’s family said in a statement, per Variety.
Born Michael Eugene Archer, D’Angelo rose to fame in 1995 with his critically acclaimed debut album Brown Sugar, establishing himself as a defining voice in neo-soul. Over the course of his career, D’Angelo won four Grammy Awards, including Best R&B Album for Voodoo in 2001 and Black Messiah in 2016. He also took home Best R&B Song in 2016 for “Really Love” and Best Male R&B Vocal Performance for his hit “Untitled (How Does It Feel).”
D’Angelo worked with a wide range of artists, including Jay-Z, Snoop Dogg, and Q-Tip. Fans had been eagerly awaiting new music from the singer. In a 2022 interview, producer Raphael Saadiq said, “He’s excited … He’s working on six pieces right now and he seems super excited.”
D’Angelo is survived by his two sons and daughter. The mother of his first son, singer Angie Stone, died earlier this year in a car accident.
Rest in peace, D’Angelo.
