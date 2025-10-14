Andrew Young Endorses Wayne Martin for Atlanta City Council

Civil rights legend and former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Andrew Young has endorsed Wayne Martin for the Atlanta City Council’s District 11 seat, calling Martin a leader rooted in compassion, competence, and community service.

Young, a minister and one of the original “lieutenants” of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., served as the city’s second Black mayor after Maynard Jackson and was a member of Congress before President Jimmy Carter nominated him U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

In announcing his endorsement, Young said his support for Martin reflects both respect for Martin’s leadership and a shared desire for the basics that every resident deserves. Martin, he said, understands that leadership is about service—not status—and that he likes the fact that Martin listens, shows up, and knows how to bring people together to get things done.

“I’ve been in Southwest Atlanta since 1966, and I’ve watched Wayne Martin since his days at Therrell High School, in the Maynard Jackson Youth Academy and when he was a student at Morehouse College,” Young said. “Wayne Martin has overcome great adversity from being homeless as a youth, and I know he has the compassion and capability to lead District 11 in making our neighborhoods safer, creating more opportunities for our youth and a strong quality of life for our seniors.”

“To have the support of Ambassador Young means the world to me,” Martin said. “He embodies the kind of servant leadership I aspire to every day: humble, visionary, and rooted in community. His confidence in our campaign affirms that we’re on the right path to building a better, stronger Southwest Atlanta for everyone.”

“Every day, I meet residents who tell me they believe in what we’re building together,” Martin said. “Ambassador Young’s endorsement also reminds me that when we work with faith, compassion, and commitment, we can move District 11 forward, not just over the next four years, but for generations to come.”

Martin has also earned the endorsements of multiple leaders in metro Atlanta including former Atlanta Mayor Bill Campbell, Congresswoman Lucy McBath of Georgia’s 6th District, Georgia State Senator Sonya Halpern and Atlanta City Councilmember Matt Westmoreland. He is also endorsed by the Black Slate Atlanta, Georgia Men for Democracy Now, the Peach Power PAC and the SpelHouse PAC.

