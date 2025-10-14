Jason Esteves’ Legislation to Save Seniors on Their Property Taxes

New reporting from WABE highlighted how legislation introduced by former State Senator and Democratic candidate for governor Jason Esteves would save Atlanta seniors up to $1,000 on their property taxes. The legislation — which will be on the ballot this November — would provide crucial relief for seniors, who are feeling the burden of skyrocketing costs in Georgia.

This cost-saving legislation is one of the many efforts by Jason to lower costs for hardworking Georgians — a fight he’ll continue under the Gold Dome as governor.



Read coverage highlights below:

WABE: The 3 measures on City of Atlanta, Fulton County ballots this election and what they meanIf passed, the [Atlanta Public Schools homestead tax exemption for seniors] would save seniors aged 65 and above up to $1,000 off their Atlanta Public Schools taxes, according to former Democratic state Sen. Jason Esteves, who introduced SB 330 and is currently running for governor in 2026.“We’ve seen, across the state, the skyrocketing cost of living and especially when it comes to housing, people are struggling to be able to pay their rent, their mortgage, and in this case their property tax bill, including our seniors who are living on fixed income and have struggled with the significant rise in property taxes,” Esteves told WABE.The SB 330 exemption would be in addition to any other homestead exemptions for Atlanta Public Schools taxes and would not affect state or county property taxes.[T]he SB 330 exemption for seniors would cap the revenue loss at around $10 million annually, or a total of $487.8 million. Esteves and APS collaborated on SB 330, and the former state senator said he wanted to strike “the right balance” between bringing residents tax relief and making sure the school district had enough funding.“APS were great partners in talking through how we can best support the citizens of Atlanta,” Esteves said. “The school system understands the stress that people are going through, especially with the skyrocketing cost of living in the state, but at the same time they needed to make sure that whatever legislation passed, that it did not impact the quality of the learning environment that our children attended.”If the measure receives support from more than half of voters, then the exemption will take effect Jan. 1, 2026.