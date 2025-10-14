type here...
‘I Will Not Break’: AG Letitia James Speaks Out After Federal Indictment

By Black Information Network
New York Attorney General Letitia James made her first public appearance since being indicted on federal charges, vowing to continue resisting the Trump administration’s “aggressive policies,” per the Daily Beast.

During a rally for New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, James criticized the administration’s efforts to silence truth and punish those who oppose the president and his policies.

“We see powerful voices trying to silence truth and punish dissent and yes, weaponize justice for political gain,” James said to the crowd.

The charges against James stem from allegations that she declared a second home in Virginia as her primary residence to secure favorable loan terms. The indictment came after James led several high-profile cases against the president, including a fraud lawsuit against the Trump Organization and multiple lawsuits targeting the administration’s policies.

James addressed attacks from the Trump administration, saying, “I know what it feels like to be attacked for just doing your job. But I also know what it feels like to overcome adversity. And so, I stand on solid rock. And I will not bow. I will not break. I will not bend. I will not capitulate. I will not give in. I will not give up.”

The case against James was brought by Lindsey Halligan, a former personal attorney to Trump, after she was appointed interim successor to Erik Siebert, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, who resigned after refusing to pursue charges against the New York AG. Halligan, who had no prior prosecutorial experience, swiftly secured an indictment against James, charging her with one count of bank fraud and one count of making false statements to a financial institution.

At the rally, James received strong support from the crowd, with attendees chanting, “Love you, Tish! We got you!” as the attorney general raised her right fist in solidarity.

“I stand on the shoulders of my ancestors, who survived despite being seared with scars,” James said. “Over the last few days, I’ve summoned their strength and their courage, and I will keep fighting for justice. I will keep fighting for New Yorkers. I will keep fighting the aggressive policies of Washington, D.C. And I will not stop. I won’t give up and I won’t give in.”

