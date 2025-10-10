Keisha Lance Bottoms Urges Congress to Act Before Georgians Lose Affordable Healthcare

A new Atlanta Journal-Constitution report reveals that Georgians shopping for 2026 health coverage are already seeing massive price hikes — with some monthly premiums more than tripling — as enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies are set to expire. The lapse would drive up costs for 1.5 million Georgians who rely on Marketplace plans and threaten to erase recent gains in lowering the state’s uninsured rate.

Keisha Lance Bottoms, candidate for governor, today called on Congress — especially Georgia’s delegation — to take immediate action to extend the ACA subsidies and protect affordable coverage for Georgia families:

“This new report makes crystal clear what’s at stake: if Congress doesn’t act, some Georgia families will see their premiums increase from $600 to $2,200 and many will lose coverage altogether. These tax credits have kept health care affordable for families across our state, and letting them expire will mean higher costs, fewer insured Georgians, and more hospitals shutting their doors. Georgia would be hit harder than most states by failure to extend these premiums, due to the fact that Republican leaders have refused to expand Medicaid.

“Even Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene — someone I don’t agree with on much of anything — has acknowledged that this is a problem Congress needs to fix. When Democrats and Republicans agree something’s broken, it’s time to act.

“Congress must extend these subsidies now. Every member of Georgia’s delegation should put families ahead of politics and vote to protect affordable care. From my first day of Governor, I’ll expand Medicaid and work with anyone — including Rep. Greene — to lower health care costs and make sure no one in Georgia has to pay sky-high premiums.”