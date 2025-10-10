Develop Fulton Board Advances $149 Million Sandtown Village Project to Catalyze Growth in South Fulton

ATLANTA – Today, Develop Fulton’s Board of Directors unanimously approved a $149 million inducement for Hutch Development LLC to develop a major mixed-use project that will bring new investment and spur growth opportunities along the Campbellton Road corridor in South Fulton.

According to Develop Fulton leaders, Sandtown Village, located at 5746 Campbellton Road, represents another significant step forward in expanding South Fulton’s housing, commercial, and recreational landscape. The project includes approximately 288 apartment units and up to 120,000 square feet of commercial/retail space. The project also includes more than 10 acres of dedicated greenspace featuring wetlands, boardwalks, and nature trails. While not included in the incentive request, the applicant would also develop 74 single-family homes and 58 townhomes as part of the project, which represents an additional $60 million in capital investment.

Designed to balance growth with livability, Sandtown Village also delivers significant infrastructure and environmental improvements:

● $5.5 million investment in greenspace and natural amenities;

● $1.3 million to remediate challenging topography and wetlands;

● and $7 million in roadway enhancements, including a Georgia Regional Transportation Authority-approved multi-lane roundabout to improve safety and traffic flow.

“This represents another exciting project in Fulton County that brings together housing diversity, economic vitality, and expanded community partnerships,” said Develop Fulton Chairman Kwanza Hall. “Sandtown Village marks a significant investment that will strengthen this particular corridor as a place where residents can live, work, and thrive while enjoying quality, thoughtful and intentional design elements.”

The project supports Develop Fulton’s broader vision of fostering smart, balanced growth throughout the county. Once complete, Sandtown Village is projected to create 366 full-time jobs, 191 part-time jobs, and 1,800 construction jobs, contributing to a stronger local workforce and a growing commercial base.

According to financial projections, the site currently generates approximately $18,199 in annual tax revenue. Over the incentive period, the project is expected to produce more than $16.5 million in annual tax revenue, significantly strengthening Fulton County’s fiscal outlook.

“Sandtown Village exemplifies how responsible development can elevate an entire corridor and significantly strengthen Fulton’s tax base,” said Develop Fulton Executive Director Sarah-Elizabeth Langford. “This project, which the City of South Fulton has unanimously approved, brings together thoughtful design, community engagement, and essential infrastructure that underscores strong community and municipal support for its forward-looking vision.”

