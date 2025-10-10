Atlanta Braves Announce the Hank Aaron Diamonds Initiative at Atlanta Public Schools

This major investment, through the Atlanta Braves Foundation’s Henry Louis Aaron Fund, will provide turf infields and upgrades to all APS high school baseball and softball fields, furthering Hank & Billye Aaron’s legacy supporting youth through sport and education

ATLANTA (October 9, 2025) – Today, the Atlanta Braves announced a significant investment into baseball and softball programs across the City of Atlanta through the ‘Hank Aaron Diamonds’ initiative, which will rebuild and upgrade the infields at all operating high schools in the Atlanta Public Schools (APS) district. Costs for the Hank Aaron Diamonds will be covered through the Atlanta Braves Foundation’s Henry Louis Aaron Fund, which supports projects that enable increased representation in the game at all levels, events that showcase young talent from underrepresented communities and educational and career development opportunities for future minority business leaders.

Each Hank Aaron Diamond will include a turf infield, as well as other needed upgrades to the facilities, creating a consistent, high-quality, baseball and softball experience for APS students and City of Atlanta youth. Additionally, they will expand opportunities for middle school and community-based baseball and softball programs, while supporting the expansion of Braves RBI (Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities), a youth baseball and softball development program powered by Marquis Grissom Youth Baseball Association.

“Hank Aaron was one of the greatest players this game has ever seen, but he was an even better person. Off the field, he and Billye devoted so much of their time and effort to supporting the educational pursuits of young people. The Atlanta Braves, through the Henry Louis Aaron Fund, are proud and humbled to further this legacy of service with the Hank Aaron Diamonds, in partnership with Atlanta Public Schools. We know that these fields will enable future generations to chase their dreams, on and off the diamond, just like Hank did,” said Derek Schiller, President & CEO, Atlanta Braves.

The program is expected to break ground later this month on the first four baseball fields—Washington High School, Jackson High School, Mays High School, and North Atlanta High School. The targeted completion date of these fields is February 2026, in time for high school baseball season. Work will begin on the first softball fields following the end of the Fall 2025 season, with completion expected by the 2026 high school softball season. All fields are expected to be fully playable within 24 months of the first project start.

“We are extremely appreciative of this generous gift and the support of the Atlanta Braves Foundation,” said Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson. “This partnership will be transformational for our baseball and softball student-athletes, as well as the schools and athletic programs that support them. I am also grateful for the leadership of our District Athletic Director, Greg Goodwin, and our entire athletics department. We are thankful that the Atlanta Braves Foundation believes so strongly in our student-athletes and in Atlanta’s public schools. This investment will have an impact on our schools for years to come.”

“The Atlanta Board of Education is grateful to the Atlanta Braves and the Henry Louis Aaron Fund for their partnership and investment in our students,” said Erika Y. Mitchell, Chair of the Atlanta Board of Education. “Their support enhances the student experience across our district and reflects the community-wide commitment that Dr. Johnson continues to champion, ensuring every student has the opportunity to succeed both in the classroom and on the field.”

Hank Aaron Diamonds are made possible through generous financial commitments to the Atlanta Braves Foundation’s Henry Louis Aaron Fund from Southern Company Foundation, Major League Baseball, Truist, Delta Air Lines, Google, Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, Gas South, MLB/Major League Baseball Players Association Youth Development Fund, Zeist Foundation, Comcast, and The Home Depot.

“Youth sports empower athletes, teaching invaluable lessons about dedication, hard work, and teamwork, as well as increasing engagement and graduation rates,” said Danielle Bedasse, Atlanta Braves Vice President of Community Affairs and Atlanta Braves Foundation Executive Director. “These beautiful Hank Aaron Diamonds will create opportunities for more students to train and compete for their local school and more opportunities for community-based sports, while reducing maintenance costs for APS. We are grateful to our corporate partners and community philanthropists whose generosity made it possible to create this beautiful legacy in Hank’s name and positively impact the lives of youth across the City of Atlanta.”

“This incredible donation from the Atlanta Braves Foundation will be a game changer for the baseball and softball communities in the Atlanta Public School district,” said Greg Goodwin, Executive Athletic Director for Atlanta Public Schools. “For the project to have the name of one of the most iconic figures in baseball history, The Hank Aaron Diamonds, it makes this even more meaningful to our district. These fields will eliminate most practice and game rain outs, as well as all infield maintenance. The opportunities are endless with these new playing surfaces.”