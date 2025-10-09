MISTR & SISTR Launch First-Ever National PrEP Day to End HIV in AmericaLet’s Get 10,000 New People on PrEP by 10/10



On Thursday, October 9, Atlanta will join a nationwide celebration of the first-ever National PrEP Day, a bold new campaign from MISTR and SISTR to end HIV in America by enrolling 10,000 new people on PrEP in just 10 days.

Locally, the event features Brigitte Bidet live at Blake’s On The Park at 11pm, part of a 16-city lineup making HIV prevention visible, stigma-free, and accessible to everyone. MISTR and SISTR provide PrEP for free, with or without insurance, covering labs, prescriptions, consultations, and delivery at no cost to patients.

This local event is tied to a larger national campaign that will culminate in a star-studded Blue Carpet Countdown in West Hollywood, hosted by Bob the Drag Queen with music by Diplo, SG Lewis, and a surprise global pop superstar performance.

MISTR, the nation’s largest telehealth platform for sexual health, and its companion platform SISTR, are launching the first-ever National PrEP Day on October 10, 2025. The groundbreaking campaign to launch the new holiday will combine social media, local events, and celebrity support to drive 10,000 new PrEP sign-ups in just 10 days.



“We already have the tools to end HIV: the science, the medication, and the technology. What’s missing is the will, the access, and the equity,” said Tristan Schukraft, Founder and CEO of MISTR. “National PrEP Day is about making HIV prevention visible, stigma-free, and accessible to everyone. Our goal is bold but achievable: 10,000 new people on PrEP by October 10 because taking charge of your sexual health is a 10/10 idea.”



PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) is a daily pill or twice-yearly injection that reduces the risk of HIV by up to 99%. Yet despite its effectiveness, only one in four people eligible for PrEP in the U.S. are currently using it. In 2023, more than 39,000 people were newly diagnosed with HIV, with over 100 new infections each day. Disparities remain stark: Black women account for more than half of new HIV diagnoses among women but represent only 9% of PrEP users.



Through MISTR and its companion brand SISTR, the campaign will highlight free, stigma-free

PrEP access for both LGBTQ+ men and women of color, the two groups most impacted by HIV.

Both platforms make PrEP available online at no cost, regardless of insurance status, and deliver

prescriptions discreetly to patients’ doors.

MISTR’s National PrEP Day Highlights

Social Media Campaign: Beginning September 30, MISTR will release new videos daily

featuring notable LGBTQ+ and allied voices encouraging people to sign up for PrEP through

MISTR or SISTR.

National Events: MISTR will host over events in cities nationwide, from New York and Miami to

Dallas, San Juan, Atlanta and San Francisco to celebrate PrEP access, sexual health equity,

and community, including many of the priority HIV jurisdictions included in the President’s

Ending the HIV Epidemic (EHE) Initiative.

National PrEP Day Eve Countdown: On October 9, MISTR & SISTR will host an exclusive blue

carpet event at The Abbey in West Hollywood, featuring celebrities, iconic pop stars, drag royalty,

and influencers, to count down to the inaugural National PrEP Day.

About PrEP + DoxyPEP

MISTR and SISTR are the only national platforms to provide totally free PrEP with or without

insurance. They cover the labs, consultations, prescriptions and shipping, making prevention

completely free. Even if you don’t have insurance, it’s free. And if you do, getting your PrEP

through MISTR or SISTR helps cover the cost for uninsured patients.

In addition to PrEP, patients can also choose to bundle DoxyPEP, an innovative new tool for STI

prevention. DoxyPEP is a single dose of doxycycline (an antibiotic) taken within 72 hours after

sex, which has been shown to significantly reduce the risk of bacterial STIs such as chlamydia,

syphilis, and gonorrhea. Together, PrEP and DoxyPEP provide next-level protection and are

available for free through MISTR and SISTR.

MISTR and SISTR are also now enrolling patients to be among the first in the nation to access

long-acting injectable PrEP, marketed as Yeztugo, a powerful new option that protects against

HIV with just one shot every six months. MISTR has already built the infrastructure with storefronts

in key LGBTQ+ neighborhoods ready to offer injections as soon as it’s cleared in each state. If

you’re interested in injectable PrEP sign up at mistr.com/yeztugo.

The first video in the National PrEP Day campaign is available now at @heymistr on Instagram,

TikTok and YouTube. New videos will be released daily through October 10. To find a National

PrEP Day event near you, visit NationalPrEPDay.com. Sign up for free online PrEP at mistr.com

or sistr.com.