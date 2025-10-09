Education Innovator, Former Atlanta Superintendent Dr. Lisa HerringTakes Helm as New Leaders Chief Executive Officer

New Leaders, a national nonprofit advancing educational excellence by preparing

and supporting transformational educators, recently announced the appointment of Dr. Lisa Herring as Chief Executive Officer.

Dr. Herring brings more than 25 years of experience leading at every level of the education

system, from classroom teacher to district superintendent to president of a national innovation hub. As Superintendent of Atlanta Public Schools, she led systemwide initiatives to accelerate learning recovery, expand college and career pathways, and deepen employer collaborations.



Under her leadership, the district achieved the highest graduation rate in its 150-year history and became the only large U.S. district to post significant gains in 4th grade reading on the 2022 NAEP.



As a trusted voice in K-12 education, Dr. Herring was appointed as a strategic advisor to the U.S. Secretary of Education in 2023, providing national perspective and expertise to help shape policies that strengthen schools, elevate leaders, and expand opportunities for students across the country.

Most recently, Dr. Herring served as president of the PROPEL Center, a national

higher education innovation hub funded by Apple and Southern Company, where she

spearheaded initiatives in artificial intelligence, technology, and the arts through cutting-edge learning models and accelerators.



“School communities today are navigating rapid change and new opportunities to rethink

teaching, learning, and technology,” said Ted Colbert, chair of the New Leaders Board of

Directors and executive vice president of The Boeing Company. “Dr. Herring has shown

throughout her career how strong leadership can mobilize entire school communities to deliver better outcomes for students. Her experience, vision, and willingness to challenge conventional thinking will position New Leaders to meet this moment.”



Today’s schools face converging challenges—learning loss, teacher shortages, funding pressures, and leadership turnover—that destabilize classrooms and erode educator pipelines. New Leaders addresses these challenges head-on, equipping educators at every level with job-embedded preparation, personalized coaching, and career pathways that improve instruction, build resilient school cultures, and drive student success. The impact extends beyond classrooms: educators advance in their careers, students gain greater opportunity, and communities grow stronger together.



“We are at a defining point in public education, and the challenges before us demand bold

solutions and unwavering leadership,” said Dr. Herring. “I have seen firsthand how innovative leaders can transform entire communities— from Atlanta to Birmingham to institutions of higher learning across the country. At New Leaders, I am energized to build on this legacy and champion the kind of leadership that ensures every child has access to excellent teaching, thriving schools, and limitless opportunities to succeed.”

Founded in 2001, New Leaders has evolved from a pioneering principal preparation provider into a national social impact organization advancing educator development at every stage. We partner with schools, districts, and communities to reimagine what’s possible when educators across the continuum are fully supported to excel.



Dr. Herring’s appointment comes at a pivotal moment as New Leaders expands access to its flagship initiatives—the Aspiring Teachers Accelerator, the National Aspiring Principals

Fellowship, and system-wide professional learning services. Her leadership will guide the

organization in strengthening pipelines and building resilient education systems that are

equipped to meet today’s challenges and seize tomorrow’s opportunities.