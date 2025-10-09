Cliff Vmir Debuts FEMMÈ Flagship in Atlanta with Star-Studded Grand Opening & Receives a Prestigious Resolution from the Georgia House of Representatives

Serial Entrepreneur and Internationally recognized Beauty Mogul, Cliff Vmir, celebrated the grand opening of his new FEMMÈ Flagship Destination in Buckhead, Atlanta, marking a major milestone in his growing beauty empire. The 3,000-square-foot, three-in-one Haircare Storefront, Salon, and Warehouse represents the next phase of the FEMMÈ brand.

On Saturday, October 4th, guests gathered at 2223 Faulkner Road NE, Atlanta, Georgia, to experience the groundbreaking new space and celebrate Cliff’s monumental achievement. The event offered an immersive experience from start to finish, beginning with a grand entrance from Cliff Vmir and his FEMMÈ Boys, as they boasted their excitement about the new flagship location, which is a one-of-a-kind salon experience, staffed entirely by prominent male hairstylists, dedicated to breaking barriers, and redefining beauty norms! Guests received a first look inside the luxe, design-forward salon, designed and crafted by iElevated Images, which boasted sleek epoxy floors, bold custom art by DSD, and an upscale industrial aesthetic that wowed attendees.

Inside FEMMÈ HQ, designed by iElevated Images (Photo Credit: Freddy O.)

The star-studded celebration, hosted by V103’s Tori Starr, welcomed over 100 guests, including Judy & Da Brat Harris-Dupart, Saucy Santana, Sukihana, Tammy Rivera, Karlie Redd, Big Sexy, Shekinah, Terrence Davidson, Shod Santiago, Leticia Gardner, and Brii Renee. Guests enjoyed music by DJ Steff, FEMMÈ-branded bites from Feed the Streetz, and signature slushies by Slushy Box ATL.

Cliff Vmir & Sukihana (Photo Credit: Freddy O.)

Cliff Vmir & Saucy Santana (Photo Credit: Freddy O.)

Shod Santiago, Cliff Vmir & Tammy Rivera (Photo Credit: Freddy O.)

The highlight of the evening came when Cliff Vmir was presented with a Resolution from the Georgia House of Representatives by State Representative Eric Bell II,honoring his significant contributions to Atlanta’s beauty and business community.

State Representative Eric Bell II & Cliff Vmir (Photo Credit: Freddy O.)

“I am so excited for the expansion of Femme,” says Cliff Vmir. “I have been a hairstylist for over 20 years, so this has been a long time coming. Opening my Femme storefront and expanding our products into over 250 stores throughout the country means the world to me.” says Vmir. “I will forever be grateful to my Femme haircare supporters that I was able to make this happen.”

Karlie Redd & Cliff Vmir (Photo Credit: Freddy O.)

With the expansion of his FEMMÈ flagship location, Cliff Vmir is using his experience and notoriety in the beauty industry to set the tone for other stylists and entrepreneurs to follow. The flagship is a three-in-1 experience for beauty entrepreneurs and consumers to gain quality service as well as for Cliff to expand his business, both commercially and digitally–influencing the expansion of his beauty empire as well as creating generational wealth. The FEMMÈ Flagship Destination signals a pivotal new chapter in Cliff’s journey, evolving from acclaimed stylist and content creator into a full-fledged beauty mogul and entrepreneur with a thriving haircare brand now expanding into 250+ beauty supply stores nationwide.

For media interview opportunities with Cliff Vmir, please contact: Eboyné Jackson of Divine Influence PR via email at: eboyne@divineinfluencepr.net.

For more information, please visit: www.femhaircare.com and follow Cliff Vmir and FEMMÉ on Instagram: @cliffvmir @femmehaircare.

About Cliff Vmir

Cliff Vmir, born Clifford Watson, is a multifaceted celebrity hairstylist, entrepreneur, and charting rapper. Known for his exceptional hairstyling skills, he specializes in high-quality wigs, weaves, and extensions and has worked with numerous celebrities. His talent and unique style earned him a strong social media presence, where he shares hairstyling tutorials, industry insights, and glimpses of his luxurious lifestyle. Vmir achieved remarkable financial success early in his career, making his first million dollars at the age of 19. His popularity soared further when he starred in his own BET show, “Wig Out,” which showcased his creative flair and dynamic personality. In addition to his television career, he is also a successful recording artist, making waves in the music industry, particularly within the LGBTQ+ community, where he is a prominent figure and advocate for representation. He is also the founder and owner of FEMMÉ, a successful hair care brand that offers products catering to diverse hair needs. Recently, Femme hit a huge brand milestone–selling well over 15,000 product units via TikTok Shop! Cliff Vmir’s entrepreneurial spirit, combined with his artistic talents and advocacy, has solidified his status as an influential figure in both the beauty and entertainment industries.