Viral Librarian Mychal Threets To Host ‘Reading Rainbow’ Revival

Beloved librarian and viral internet personality Mychal Threets has been announced as the new host of the “Reading Rainbow” revival, per HuffPost.

Threets, a supervising librarian in California’s Solano County Library system, has become a TikTok sensation with his viral videos that promote “library joy,” inclusivity, and the transformative power of reading. Threets’ heartwarming presence and love for storytelling have sparked comparisons to “Reading Rainbow’s” original host, LeVar Burton.

“The people they compare me to are my literal heroes,” Threets said. “It makes my day every single day because it means I’m getting close to making them proud.”

Threets first became a viral sensation in 2020 with his idea for an adult Scholastic Book Fair. In 2024, Threets was awarded the I Love My Librarian Award by the American Library Association.

Amid rising book bans and attacks on public libraries, Threets is advocating for reading, mental health, and community access.

“I keep saying the library is for everybody: library kids, library grown-ups, mentally ill, unhoused,” Threets told HuffPost. “You don’t have to leave your anxiety or PTSD outside the library. There’s no sign that says you can’t bring your anxiety in.”

The new “Reading Rainbow” series is set to debut on Saturday (October 4) on the kids-focused YouTube channel KidZuko. It’s set to uphold its original focus of promoting literacy and joy, while updating it for a new generation of digital learners. The series will feature read-alouds, community stories, and wellness moments led by Threets.

“People are just so adamant about banning the book that they’re not even really willing to listen,” Threets said. “But authors are just telling our stories… and I just love that I can represent that.”

