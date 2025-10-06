Mayor Andre Dickens Unveils $5 Billion Neighborhood Reinvestment Plan

Plan embodies vision to make Atlanta the best city to raise a child

Mayor Andre Dickens unveiled an ambitious plan for direct, purposeful investments in communities in south and west Atlanta that have been left behind due to decades of neglect.

The Neighborhood Reinvestment Initiative is a key pillar of Mayor Dickens’ Moving Atlanta Forward agenda, whose “North Star” is making Atlanta the best place to raise a child and bring opportunity, jobs, business growth and choice to underserved areas.

“When a child thrives in Atlanta – Atlanta thrives,” said Mayor Dickens, who said the initiative brings together public agencies, community residents and the private sector. “We have an opportunity to serve as architects for a brighter future where leaders, residents, partners and organizations are all working toward the same goal: Stronger neighborhoods for all Atlantans.”

For decades, social and economic inequalities in some communities have resulted in high poverty rates, poor health, low graduation rates and lack of work readiness. Additionally, a lack of investment in these areas has led to considerably less access to quality jobs, fresh food and even manageable commutes.

The City has made strides toward improving the quality of life throughout many communities, include a 44% decrease in homicides, $30 million in youth services and non-profit investments, more than 11,000 new affordable housing units, the issuance of 189 owner-occupied rehab grants and historically high public school graduation rates.

The initiative seeks to build on those successes and jumpstart development in specific areas by using existing tax allocation districts (TADs) to raise money for major investment projects that strengthen affordable housing, public safety, public spaces, health and wellness and dependable government. The areas include Beltline, Perry Bolton, Hollowell/MLK, Eastside, Westside, Stadium, Campbellton and Metropolitan.

“We are working to ensure that every Atlantan lives in a healthy, whole, safe neighborhood where they can work their way up the economic ladder and ultimately live a choice-filled life,” said City of Atlanta Chief of Staff Courtney English, who is leading the effort. “We will build parks, trails and green spaces. We’re going to increase access to transit. We’re going to make sure that we have enough high quality and reliable infrastructure. We’re going to build affordable housing, grocery stores and childhood education centers in these specific neighborhoods.”

The TADs are proceeds from future increases in property tax revenues captured by the City of Atlanta, Fulton County and the Atlanta Public Schools system.

The initiative has identified $5.1 billion worth of investment through the TADs for citywide projects. The TADs, set to expire over the next 5 to 13 years, need to be extended beyond 2050 for the Neighborhood Reinvestment Initiative to succeed. Plans include:

$1.9 billion for expanded transit networks

$1.5 billion in trails and greenspace

$1.3 billion in affordable housing projects both single and multi-family

$170 million supporting health centers, recreation and grocery

$88 million reserved for small business and commercial development

$81 million in public infrastructure

“The Neighborhood Reinvestment Initiative is about more than buildings, it’s about people. By addressing income inequality, we’re creating opportunities, stability, and a stronger future for the Grove Park community and beyond,” said Grove Park Foundation Executive Director Gavin McGuire.

“As a part of the Campbellton Road Corridor, we are grateful that the mayor of Atlanta is launching this initiative of reinvestment. This progressive program addressing issues of income inequality and mobility will benefit our community for years to come,” said Life Enrichment Ministries Senior Pastor Dr. Liza Hickman. “We are rebuilding our neighborhoods, making them profitable and inviting, to the business community, residences and beyond. The faith community is glad to partner with the City to impact our future.”

“Together, these building blocks serve to create places where people live with dignity, move freely, learn deeply and grow successfully,” said Mayor Dickens. “Atlanta is a group project, an approach that really works when we apply the whole of government and the whole of community.”

Learn more about the Neighborhood Reinvestment Initiative at atlneighborhoods.org.

