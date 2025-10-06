Internet Reacts To Diddy Being Sentenced To Over 4 Years In Prison

Photo: Getty Images North America

The internet is buzzing after Sean “Diddy” Combs was sentenced to 50 months in prison on prostitution-related charges.

A months-long federal investigation into Diddy began after his ex-girlfriend and singer Cassie Ventura filed a lawsuit in 2023, accusing him of years of abuse and trafficking. While that case was quickly settled, it triggered several similar lawsuits and a federal probe that led to Homeland Security raiding Diddy’s homes in Los Angeles and Miami and March 2024.

Combs was indicted in September 2024 on multiple federal charges, including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation for prostitution. The charges stemmed from allegations that he ran a criminal enterprise that recruited and exploited young women and men for sex, often under the guise of offering career opportunities in music and entertainment.

After a weeks-long trial in New York, the jury acquitted him of the racketeering and sex trafficking charges, but convicted him on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, under the Mann Act.

Diddy has maintained his innocence and labeled the proceedings as “a coordinated smear campaign.”

Prosecutors argued that Diddy should serve no less than 11 years, calling his actions “calculated and predatory.”

On Friday (October 3), Judge Arun Subramanian sentenced Diddy to four years and two months behind bars. Subramanian ruled that the prosecution’s request of 11 years was “not reasonable,” and the defense’s request of 14 months was “not sufficient.”

“Here, the data shows a wide variety of sentences,” Subramanian told the court on Friday. “Weighing all the relevant factors, the Court determines that the sentence is 50 months of incarceration.

See how the internet reacted to Diddy’s sentencing below.

Idk Diddy getting just 4 years in prison ain’t enough for me. He spent 20+ years terrorizing people, he deserved way more time than that — Masin Elijè (@MasinElije) October 3, 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent)

4 years for decades of abuse? That’s not justice, that’s a discount sentence. 😤 In 4 years he walks free — Edosa (@edosadoxa) October 3, 2025

Survivors carry lifelong trauma, but Diddy could be out in under two years….. The math doesn’t add up if justice is supposed to balance harm done — El Jefe 🇨🇩 (@CJayFenty) October 3, 2025

A 4 year sentence for Diddy when the max could have been 20 feels light

With time served and parole he might be out in 2 years Wealth still skews justice SMH — El Jefe 🇨🇩 (@CJayFenty) October 3, 2025

Diddy really thought he was getting out today and had the audacity to have appearances scheduled. The judge said not on my watch! 💀😂 pic.twitter.com/8AOsJHDI7e — I’m Pressure Y’all Pressed (@kiss_my_grits01) October 3, 2025