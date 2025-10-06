Ike Turner Jr., Son Of Tina Turner, Dead At 67

Photo: Getty Images North America

Ike Turner Jr., the son of music legends Tina Turner and Ike Turner, has died, per TMZ. He was 67.

On Saturday (October 4). Turner Jr. died from kidney failure at a Los Angeles hospital, his cousin, Jacqueline Bullock, told TMZ. Bullock revealed that Turner Jr. had suffered a stroke last month and had been dealing with severe heart issues.

Turner Jr., born in 1958 to Ike Turner Sr. and Lorraine Taylor, was adopted by Tina Turner during her marriage to Ike. He grew up immersed in music, mastering multiple instruments and eventually becoming a Grammy-winning sound engineer. In 2007, Turner Jr. won Best Traditional Blues Album for his work on his father’s record Risin’ With the Blues.

Turner Jr. briefly worked as Tina Turner’s sound engineer after her split from Turner Sr., though they later became estranged.

“Junior was more than a cousin to me, but rather a brother,” Bullock said in a statement to The New York Post. “His talents were evident from an early age. While he faced challenges, he became a sought-after sound engineer and musician.”

His death follows the losses of his mother in 2023, his brothers, Ronnie Turner and Craig Turner, in 2022 and 2018, respectively, and his father in 2007. Turner Jr. also passed just one day after celebrating his 67th birthday.

Afida Turner, the widow of Ronnie Turner, paid tribute to her brother-in-law on Instagram.

“REST IN PEACE IKE JR: U WAS AMAZING BROTHER IN LAW I M GLAD I SPEAK WITH U ON A PHONE BEFORE U GONE LOVE U RIP.”

Rest in peace, Ike Turner Jr.

