FAMU Apologizes After Band Announcer Body-Shames Alabama State Dance Team

Florida A&M University’s president has issued an apology after a member of the school’s marching band made a derogatory comment about Alabama State University’s plus-size dance team during a football game.

The comment was made by an announcer for FAMU’s Marching 100 band, who referred to the Honey Beez, Alabama State University’s plus-size dance team, as the “New Face of Ozempic.” The remark, which sparked immediate backlash online, was an apparent reference to the diabetes medication associated with weight loss.

So FAMU announcer decided to disrespect the Honeybeez, the dance team of Alabama State University Marching Hornets calling them “the new face of ozempic” at yesterday’s FAMU vs ASU football game. Not only is this dehumanizing, it is fatphobic asf. pic.twitter.com/5lvJA8HTVe — Je’lon Alexander, M.A. (@JelonAlexander) September 28, 2025

On Sunday (September 28), FAMU president Marva Johnson released a statement, apologizing for the “inappropriate and offensive remark” made during the game.

“During the halftime of the Florida A&M University vs. Alabama State University football game, an inappropriate and offensive remark was made by a Marching 100 announcer,” Johnson said. “On behalf of Florida A&M University, I extend my deepest and sincerest apologies to the Honey Beez, the Mighty Marching Hornets, President Quinton Ross, and the entire Alabama State University community.”

“Florida A&M University is taking immediate steps to ensure accountability within our organization and to prevent incidents like this in the future,” she added.

In a statement, Alabama State University president Quinton Ross confirmed that he had spoken with Johnson about the incident.

“I have personally spoken with the President of Florida A&M University and with the Commissioner of the Southwestern Athletic Conference to express my displeasure with these short-sighted comments, and they have both affirmed their agreement with my sentiments,” Ross wrote.

“The Honey Beez, along with the Mighty Marching Hornets, dedicate countless hours to their craft… To have their artistry disrespected after such a performance is absolutely unacceptable,” he added. “Honey Beez, please know that you are celebrated, valued, and admired… Continue to shine, because your light cannot be dimmed by negativity.”

