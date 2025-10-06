DNC Launches HBCU Homecoming Campus Tour To Garner Black Voter Support

Photo: Getty Images North America

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) is launching an HBCU campus tour this fall during homecoming season as part of a broader effort to garner support from young Black voters.

According to theGrio, the DNC will be hosting events and activations at Hampton University, Norfolk State University, Virginia State University, Cheyney University, and Lincoln University, engaging students, alumni, and parents ahead of the 2026 midterms. The DNC said it aims to rebuild relationships with a core voting bloc amid growing skepticism toward the party.

“Homecoming is about culture, community, and credibility, so our presence at these events is absolutely critical,” DNC Chairman Ken Martin said in a statement. “But it’s not just political, it’s personal.”

Data shows that Black voter turnout waned in the 2024 election, especially among Black men, a group reportedly showing increasing openness to Republican messaging.

Martin, who became DNC chair in February, said rebuilding trust starts with showing up outside of election years.

“We cannot make the same mistakes we’ve made in the past of just showing up three months before an election,” he said. “That’s part of the reason we’ve lost trust with so many parts of our coalition, including the Black community.”

During its campus tour, the DNC said it will distribute “Commit to Vote” (CTV) cards, “Get Out the Vote” (GOTV) volunteer sign-up forms, “We Stand With HBCUs” merchandise, and more. DNC surrogates will also canvass parade routes, tailgates, and block parties. In Virginia, events at three schools coincide with early voting beginning October 25 for the state’s governor and legislative elections.

Martin acknowledged that many Black voters feel ignored by politicians until they’re needed.

“Many… feel like they go unseen and unheard, and that the only time they see people like me is when I need something from them,” Martin said. “That’s got to change.”

The campus tour also comes amid threats to HBCUs in the wake of the shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

“We need to be showing up in person… to be there in solidarity because those threats were ridiculous,” Martin said.

