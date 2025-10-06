Adriane V. Jefferson Talks ELEVATE Atlanta 2025

A nationally recognized force in cultural equity and community transformation, Adriane V. Jefferson, Executive Director of the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs, brings with her more than two decades of experience spanning entertainment, arts education, public policy, and government leadership. Her impact has been profound wherever she’s gone, from launching Connecticut’s first Cultural Equity Plan to transforming New Haven into a national model for inclusive cultural tourism.

Jefferson’s journey to Atlanta was paved by a rich and varied career. “I’ve been in the arts and culture sector for almost two decades,” she shares. “I started in the entertainment industry, got into event production, arts education, and creative direction. Eventually, I moved into arts administration and executive leadership.”

Her pivot into public service began at the Connecticut Office of the Arts, where she served as Arts Program Manager. Later, as Director of Cultural Affairs for New Haven, she oversaw historic milestones: large-scale public art, equity-centered festivals, and cultural initiatives that spurred economic growth, all while lifting marginalized voices.

That experience, particularly working at the intersection of government and the arts, laid the foundation for her work in Atlanta. “When I got here, I hit the ground running,” she says, referencing her immediate involvement with the iconic Atlanta Jazz Festival and the ambitious “Bridges, Tunnels, and Walls” mural project ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

As Atlanta’s cultural steward, Jefferson is clear about her mission: to showcase the city’s rich creative ecosystem on a world stage and do it with equity at the core.

“We’re strategizing around expanding globally not just being known for music, but for fine arts, dance, fashion, film. We want to package Atlanta’s creative identity so it’s recognizable everywhere.”

A key part of that vision is the development of cultural districts across the city neighborhood-based hubs that celebrate Atlanta’s diversity and drive cultural tourism. “Whether it’s a heritage district, entertainment district, design district, or international district, we’re looking at how we can foster cultural exchange and economic opportunity, while honoring the communities already here.”

Her first months have been as much about community engagement as program development. “I came in with ears open. I’ve been hearing from the residents, from the artists, from the organizations that make Atlanta what it is.”

One of Jefferson’s first major initiatives is the 2025 Elevate Atlanta Festival, now reimagined under her leadership.

This year’s theme, “Rooted and Rising,” reflects Jefferson’s ethos perfectly.

“It’s about honoring Old Black Atlanta the culture that put us on the map through trap music, storytelling, and community resilience. But it’s also about building bridges to the new Atlanta. It’s about growth, healing, and intergenerational dialogue.”

The festival, running over a dynamic weekend, includes a fashion show on the Steel Bridge, an open art and health market, a hair show, film screenings, and panel discussions, all rooted in art as a vehicle for healing and connection.

“Culture has always been our collective medicine,” Jefferson says. “We’re using art to tell our stories, to preserve our legacy, and to envision what comes next.”

Access and inclusion remain central to Jefferson’s work. That’s why Elevate is entirely free to the public.

“We encourage folks to register online at ElevateATLArt.com, but really just pull up,” she laughs. “This is about community. It’s about celebrating our past, embracing our future, and recognizing that arts and culture belong to everyone.”

With her deep expertise, grassroots mindset, and global outlook, Adriane Jefferson is uniquely positioned to take Atlanta’s cultural landscape to unprecedented heights. But she’s also clear-eyed about the work ahead and excited for what’s possible when a city invests in its creatives.

“Atlanta already has the soul, the sound, the stories,” she says. “Now we’re just building the infrastructure and the vision to match. The world is watching. And we’re ready.”