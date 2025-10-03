Tyler Perry Reunites ‘Why Did I Get Married?’ Cast With Taraji P. Henson

Photo: Getty Images North America

Tyler Perry is bringing back the hit Why Did I Get Married? franchise, with Taraji P. Henson joining the original cast for the upcoming Netflix film.

According to Essence, Perry, who writes, directs, and stars in the series, will return for Why Did I Get Married Again?, the third installment of the hit franchise, alongside original cast members Jill Scott, Tasha Smith, Michael Jai White, Richard T. Jones, Sharon Leal, and Lamman Rucker. They will be joined by Henson and a new generation of talent, including Armani Greer, Everett Osborne, Da’Vinchi, Laya Deleon Hayes, Jaden Michael, Charles L. Smith, Derrick A. King, and Sydney Winbush.

The original Why Did I Get Married?, adapted from Perry’s stage play, debuted in 2007, opening at No. 1 and grossing $55.8 million globally. The 2010 sequel, Why Did I Get Married Too?, followed with $60.6 million worldwide. Between films, the story expanded into the spinoff series For Better or Worse, which ran for six seasons.

Why Did I Get Married Again? is set to be hosted on Netflix. According to Netflix, the film will follow the original couples as they reunite to celebrate the upcoming wedding of Marcus and Angela’s daughter.

“After being apart for quite some time, they learn quickly that as much as things change, they stay the same. Realizing their children have grown up to be so much like them, they must reflect on the examples they’ve set and ask themselves that age-old question, why did they get married… again?” the streamer said of the upcoming film.

The upcoming film continues Perry’s successful run with Netflix. His recent comedy Madea’s Destination Wedding landed on the platform’s Global Top 10, and Straw, also starring Henson, reached No. 1 in 62 countries.

Perry first teased Why Did I Get Married Again? in July, posting a photo of the script’s cover page on Instagram with the caption, “I’m just gonna sit this right here!” He tagged several returning cast members, including Janet Jackson, though her name was not included in Netflix’s official cast announcement.

