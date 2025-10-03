Technical College System of Georgia Names Dr. Kendricks D. Hooker as President of Augusta Technical College

The Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) today announced that Dr. Kendricks D. Hooker has been named president of Augusta Technical College. The recommendation to appoint Dr. Hooker by TCSG Commissioner Greg Dozier was approved by the State Board of the Technical College System of Georgia today in Atlanta.

“Dr. Hooker is an accomplished leader with a proven record of advancing student outcomes and building strong academic programs,” said TCSG Commissioner Greg Dozier. “His deep commitment to education, workforce development, and community partnerships makes him the ideal person to lead Augusta Technical College into its next chapter.”

Dr. Hooker brings more than two decades of higher education leadership and teaching experience to Augusta Technical College. Since 2023, he has served as provost of Cabarrus College of Health Sciences in North Carolina, where he has led academic strategy and institutional initiatives to support student success.

Prior to his tenure at Cabarrus College, Dr. Hooker served as vice president of Academic Affairs at Southwest Tennessee Community College in Memphis, Tennessee. He also held leadership roles at Madison Area Technical College in Madison, Wisconsin, including dean of the School of Health Education and associate dean of the School of Arts and Sciences.

In addition to his administrative leadership, Dr. Hooker spent 13 years as a professor of biology at Baptist Health Sciences University, where he was recognized for his dedication to teaching and mentoring students pursuing careers in healthcare and science.

“I am honored to join the Augusta Technical College family and excited to continue the college’s mission of providing high-quality, workforce-focused education,” said Dr. Hooker. “Together with faculty, staff, students, and community partners, we will build on the college’s strong foundation to prepare the next generation of skilled professionals for Georgia’s growing economy.”

Dr. Hooker holds a Ph.D. in Urban Higher Education, a Master of Science and Bachelor of Science in Biology from Jackson State University, an MBA from Bethel University, and an Associate in Arts in Biology from Coahoma Community College.

Dr. Hooker will begin his role as president on January 2, 2026.

Augusta Technical College, one of TCSG’s 22 colleges, serves students across the Central Savannah River Area with programs in healthcare, advanced manufacturing, information technology, business, and more.

