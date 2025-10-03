Obama Tops Trump In New Favorability Poll

Photo: AFP

Former President Barack Obama is viewed more favorably by the American people than current President Donald Trump, a new poll finds.

According to the poll, released by Marquette University Law School, 57 percent of Americans view Obama favorably, while 40 percent view him unfavorably, a +17 net favorability. Trump, however, is viewed favorably by just 42 percent, with 57 percent viewing him unfavorably, a -15 net favorability.

The poll contrasts Trump’s recent comments about Obama, whom he criticized during a meeting with military leaders.

“One thing with Obama, I have zero respect for him as a president, but he would bop down those stairs,” Trump said.

The Marquette Law poll compared several other presidents, including Ronald Reagan, who received the highest marks, with a 58 percent favorability rating and 30 percent unfavorability, which nets to a +28 rating. Former President George H.W. Bush had a +17 rating, and Bill Clinton and George W. Bush both scored +8. Former President Joe Biden had the lowest favorability of all presidents surveyed, with a -24 net favorability

Political analyst Meena Bose, dean at Hofstra University, said Obama’s sustained popularity stems from his “personal appeal, inspirational rhetoric, and unanticipated success in the 2008 presidential race.”

“The promise of hope and change are defining features of the Obama presidential campaign and still influence assessments of his presidency,” Bose told Newsweek.

The poll surveyed over 1,000 adults nationwide between September 5 and 24. As the 2026 midterms approach, voters who once backed Obama and later swung to Trump are expected to play a decisive role.

The Black Information Network is your source for Black News! Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

About Post Author