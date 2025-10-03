FBI Fires Agents Who Kneeled During George Floyd Protest

Photo: AFP

The FBI has fired a group of agents who knelt during protests over the police killing of George Floyd.

According to ABC News, as many as 20 agents who were photographed kneeling during Black Lives Matter protests in Washington, D.C., in June 2020 were terminated after some were reassigned earlier this year.

The group of agents reportedly knelt as a de-escalation tactic, but some viewed the move as a political statement. An internal review conducted shortly after the incident concluded that the gesture wasn’t intended as a sign of solidarity but a response to an intense encounter between protestors and law enforcement, a source told ABC News.

The group was reportedly rewarded with $100 gift cards for their actions during the protest by the FBI Agents Association (FBIAA). The association condemned the firings, calling them part of a “dangerous new pattern of actions” under FBI Director Kash Patel.

In a statement, the FBIAA said the dismissals affected more than a dozen special agents, including several military veterans.

“These actions are weakening the Bureau because they eliminate valuable expertise, damage trust between leadership and the workforce, and make it harder to recruit and retain skilled agents—ultimately putting our nation at greater risk,” the association said.

