‘F—k Them Kids’: ICE Agents Ransack Chicago Community During Overnight Raid

A large-scale overnight immigration raid in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood has left residents reeling from the destruction to their community, per ABC 7.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said Tuesday’s (September 30) raid targeted individuals allegedly connected to the Tren de Aragua gang, believed to be involved in drug trafficking, weapons crimes, and immigration violations. DHS confirmed that 37 people were arrested during the joint operation involving ICE, CBP, FBI, and ATF agents.

Residents said the raid shook the community as destruction, chaos, and arrests unfolded in the middle of the night.

“My building is shaking. So I’m like, ‘What is that?’ Then I look out the window—it’s a Blackhawk helicopter,” Dr. Alii Muhammad, a South Shore resident, recalled.

Pertissue Fisher, a tenant in a raided building at 75th and South Shore Drive, said she was detained in her nightgown.

“They just treated us like we were nothing,” Fisher said, noting that she was handcuffed and questioned until around 3 a.m. despite authorities having no warrants.

Other neighbors described children being zip-tied, flashbang grenades being used, and doors being destroyed.

“It was terrifying,” Eboni Watson said. “One agent literally said, ‘F*** them kids.’”

“They had the Black people in one van and the immigrants in another,” Marlee Sanders, whose boyfriend was among those detained, said.

While DHS officials defended the raid, citing concerns about public safety and gang activity, community leaders and advocates strongly condemned the move.

“We’re trying to fight so we can all stay in this neighborhood, but that can’t happen when we have people pulling us out of our beds at night,” Dixon Romeo of South Side Together said.

The raid sparked protests against the surge of federal enforcement in downtown Chicago

“It’s ridiculous that our tax dollars are going toward these types of raids,” Nick Sous of the U.S. Palestinian Community Network said. “When it could be funding healthcare, housing, and other needs of the community.”

Tuesday’s raid comes as Chicago prepares for a possible National Guard deployment. A recent memo from DHS suggested that up to 100 Guard members could be sent to support federal agents. President Donald Trump fueled tensions by suggesting that Chicago and other Democratic cities should serve as “training grounds” for the military.

“It’s appalling that he would even suggest such a thing,” Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said.

“Sending troops into cities as a proving ground for war is, frankly, insane,” Illinois Governor JB Pritzker added.

