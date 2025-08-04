White Couple Threatens To Lynch Black Man After He Knocked On Their Door

Photo: iStockphoto

A Black project manager was threatened with lynching while going door-to-door for his job in Florida.

Antavis Johnson shared video on TikTok of the racist tirade, which unfolded while he was distributing flyers about upcoming utility upgrades in the neighborhood he oversees. When he knocked on the last door of the day, Johnson was met with racist slurs and threats.

“The wife opened it, and I could tell immediately she was upset,” Johnson said. “I politely said, ‘I’m so sorry if this isn’t a good time.’”

The woman’s husband then came out of the house and chased Johnson while repeatedly using racial slurs.

“Get your Black ass out of here,” the man told Johnson.“I’ll f—king hang your a– now.”

The couple continued their verbal assault as they followed Johnson down the street. In a follow-up video, Johnson appeared to speak with a police officer who told him, “No crime was committed.”

“I was terrified for my life,” Johnson said. “I have a 4-year-old daughter to take care of, and since this happened, I haven’t been able to bring myself to go back to work. That fear lives in me now.”

Video of the incident sparked outrage on social media.

“He threatened to hang a Black Man in 2025. WOW!” one social media user wrote.

“Terroristic death threats sue them,” another said.

“Pure hate in their hearts,” a third person commented.

