Congressman Hank Johnson to Headline Gwinnett Dems’ Bluetopia Fundraiser on Aug. 16

Curt Thompson, Chairman of the Gwinnett County Democratic Party, is proud to announce that Congressman Hank Johnson (GA-04) will serve as the featured guest speaker at this year’s Bluetopia Fundraiser, set for Saturday, August 16, 2025, at the beautiful Little Gardens in Lawrenceville.

“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Congressman Johnson to Bluetopia,” said Thompson. “His unflinching dedication to justice, voting rights, and the fight against corporate corruption reflects the heart of our values here in Gwinnett County. His presence at Bluetopia underscores what this fundraiser is all about—rallying our community toward progress, equity, and political courage.”

This annual event has become a landmark celebration for Democrats across Gwinnett and the metro region. Bluetopia 2025 will not only support Democratic candidates and causes—it will inspire civic engagement at every level.

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are now available at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/bluetopiaearlybird2025

About Post Author