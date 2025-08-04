Atlanta City Council Outlines Process to Fill Vacant District 2 Council Seat by Aug. 27

The Atlanta City Council and its Committee on Council confirmed the formal process to fill the vacant Council District 2 seat.

According to Section 5-103(a)(3) of the City of Atlanta Charter, if a regular election for the office of Council member takes place within a year following a Council seat’s vacancy, the remaining members of the Council, with a majority vote, can appoint a qualified person to fill the unexpired term within 30 days of the effective date of the vacancy.

Current District 2 Council member Amir Farokhi will officially resign his position effective August 23, 2025. The Atlanta City Council’s appointee will fill the vacancy through the first Monday of January 2026, before the person elected to represent the district from the November municipal general election takes the oath of office.

The qualifications for the Council member appointments include:

18 years of age or older

A resident of the city and of Council District 2 for at least one year immediately preceding the date of his or her application to fill the vacancy

A registered voter of the city

A non-employee of the City of Atlanta

Beginning Friday, Aug. 8, applicants interested in filling the vacancy must submit a resume and a statement of interest online or in person to the Office of the Municipal Clerk by Wednesday, Aug. 27, at 5:00 p.m. The Office of the Municipal Clerk is located inside Atlanta City Hall, 55 Trinity Avenue, 2nd floor

Resumes and statements of interest can be submitted electronically at municipalclerk@atlantaga.gov or by visiting the Atlanta City Council website: citycouncil.atlantaga.gov.

The Office of the Municipal Clerk will forward submissions to the Committee on Council to present the qualified candidates during the City Council meeting on Sept. 2. The process will include the Council President referring the submissions and any additional nominees to the Committee on Council for their deliberation and final recommendations. Candidates who do not meet the minimum qualifications will be disqualified. A final vote on the appointment is slated for Sept. 15.

About Atlanta City Council

The Atlanta City Council is the chief policy-making body for the City of Atlanta. It acts by considering and enacting all laws that govern the city. The Council also approves the operating and capital budgets for the City as recommended by the mayor, and it continually monitors revenues and expenditures for local government operations. The Atlanta City Council reviews and decides on many land use and zoning matters. Major economic development projects for the City also fall under the Council’s jurisdiction.

The City Council is composed of 12 districts and three at-large posts. Council representatives are Council President: Doug Shipman; District 1: Jason Winston; District 2: Amir Farokhi; District 3: Byron Amos; District 4: Jason S. Dozier; District 5: Liliana Bakhtiari; District 6: Alex Wan; District 7: Howard Shook; District 8: Mary Norwood; District 9: Dustin Hillis; District 10: Andrea L. Boone; District 11: Marci Collier Overstreet; District 12: Antonio Lewis; Post 1 At-Large: Michael Julian Bond; Post 2 At-Large: Matt Westmoreland; and Post 3 At-Large: Eshé Collins.

To learn more about the Atlanta City Council, please visit http://citycouncil.atlantaga.gov/. For the latest updates, follow the Atlanta City Council on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Post Author