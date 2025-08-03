Ciara Becomes Citizen Of Benin Under New Law For Slave Trade Descendants

Photo: Getty Images North America

Grammy award-winning singer Ciara is among the first public figures to be granted citizenship in the West African country of Benin under a new law offering nationality to descendants of enslaved people.

On Saturday (July 26), Ciara received her Benin citizenship during a ceremony amid the country’s effort to reconnect with the Black diaspora, acknowledge its role in the transatlantic slave trade, and promote memorial tourism, per the Associated Press.

“By legally recognizing these children of Africa, Benin is healing a historical wound,” Justice Minister Yvon Détchénou said. “It is an act of justice, but also one of belonging and hope.”

In September, Benin passed a new law allowing citizenship for individuals over 18 who can prove descent from enslaved people deported from sub-Saharan Africa. DNA tests, testimonies, or family records are accepted as forms of evidence.

Following her citizenship ceremony, Ciara visited historic sites, including the Slave Route and Door of No Return in Ouidah, which was one of Africa’s busiest slave-trading ports in the 18th and 19th centuries.

“Between emotion, reflection, and heritage, I experienced a profound return to what truly matters,” Ciara said.

Benin deported roughly 1.5 million enslaved people during the transatlantic slave trade, and its government has openly acknowledged its historical role. The country now aims to engage the global African diaspora through memorial tourism and a new digital platform, My Afro Origins, which facilitates applications for citizenship.

The Black Information Network is your source for Black News! Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

About Post Author