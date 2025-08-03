Atlanta Hawks Seek 5,000 Volunteers For 2025 Million Meal Pack

Atlanta Hawks and State Farm recently announced plans for the 2025 Million Meal Pack initiative. Scheduled for Sept. 27 at State Farm Arena, the fifth Million Meal Pack is the Hawks’ largest annual service initiative of the year.

Seeking over 5,000 volunteers, the Million Meal Pack will directly benefit communities across the Atlanta metro area with distribution supported by U.S. Hunger, a leading hunger relief organization known for its innovative programs designed to help feed people struggling with food insecurity.

“One of our community pillars is food insecurity,” said Alexis Roe, Vice President of Community Impact for the Hawks. “We lean into food insecurity and we know that one in seven Georgians are currently living with food insecurity, and that includes one in five children. And so we’re looking at our commitment to uplifting the community.”

The Hawks and State Farm are asking local organizations, such as schools, churches, sororities, fraternities, businesses, and community groups to volunteer. Participants will work alongside prominent figures from sports, entertainment, government, and the business world.

“We need 5 000 volunteers, so we’re asking community groups, whether it be schools or sororities and fraternities, and churches to sign up to volunteer,” Roe said.

Over the years, notable volunteers included Hawks legends Dominique Wilkins, current players such as Dyson Daniels and Jalen Johnson, Atlanta City Council President Doug Shipman, Mariah the Scientist, Buddy Redd, and Young Dro.

“We have a beautiful Creators Collective throughout the season, we lean into influencers, but we also recognize their influence in being able to teach the community as well,” Roe said. “We will definitely invite the community to see who will be gracing the volunteer floor with their presence.”

After completing their shift, volunteers will enjoy music, games and refreshments at the State Farm Street Fest.

Overall, the Million Meal Pack will provide thousands of volunteers an opportunity to help the Atlanta community.

“I think of impact to our community,” Roe said. “We really have to educate our community on some of the challenges that some Atlantans face and they actions they can take to combat food insecurity.”

For more information and to register for the Hawks and State Farm’s 2025 Million Meal Pack, visit Hawks.com/mealpack.

