Atlanta Hosts Woman Evolve 3-Day Conference Led by Sarah Jakes Roberts

Sarah Jakes Roberts’ Woman Evolve and Wells Fargo Announce Capital Pitch Competition

Powerhouse Woman Evolve galvanizes conference attendees for second day

Sarah Jakes Roberts’ sold-out 2025 Woman Evolve conference, presented by Wells Fargo, is continuing today, Friday, Aug. 1, through Saturday, Aug. 2, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. This year’s conference is sold out and extends into the Georgia World Congress Center. Nearly 20,000 diverse women from around the world are in attendance for the global conference. The theme of this year’s Woman Evolve conference is “Freedom.”

Yesterday, the Mind Your Business Capital Pitch Competition was announced to standing-room-only gathering of power players, visionaries, and founders. The new initiative will award $75,000 in non-dilutive capital to three early-stage small business owners and startups who embody bold ideas, clear growth potential, and cultural relevance. Each winner will receive $25,000, financial coaching, strategic visibility, and ongoing mentorship. Applications open September 2025. The announcement was made as a part of the Mind Your Business Luncheon. The empowering theme was, “Turning Lemons Into Lemonade,” and celebrated visionary entrepreneurs, bold creatives, C-suite executives, industry disruptors, corporate leaders, and everyday women who are channeling resistance into resilience. Founder of Uncle Nearest and trailblazing CEO, Fawn Weaver, who built a billion-dollar legacy, joined Jakes Roberts for a fireside chat.

The 2025 Woman Evolve conference, with sponsors WGU, Mielle and African Pride, brings together globally recognized voices to speak across a variety of disciplines, including faith, business, finance, psychology and the performing arts to equip women through spiritual and practical development with the tools necessary to evolve into the highest version of themselves. Impactful speakers joining are Jakes Roberts to help attendees break free.

The conference is the capstone of a year-long journey of the powerhouse Woman Evolve brand, from weekly devotionals that reach thousands online, including a multi-city Woman Evolve in-person tour, a podcast, to a book club, and the recently announced Woman Evolve School, all paving the way for the celebration in Atlanta.

FRIDAY SCHEDULE:

8 AM – 9 PM

THE WINNER’S CIRCLE EXPO VENDOR ACTIVATION

Location: Georgia World Congress Center Hall A1

9 AM – 10 AM

FREEDOM STAGE EVENT

Hosted by: Lexi Allen & Cora Jakes

Location: Georgia World Congress Center Hall A1

10 AM – 11 AM

LIVE STREAM: FREE TO BREAKTHROUGH

Speaker: Dr. Nicole Martin

Worship: Annatoria + Woman Evolve Worship Team

11 AM – 12 PM

LIVE STREAM: FREE TO BELIEVE

Speaker: Dr. Anita Phillips

12 PM – 1 PM

FREEDOM STAGE EVENT

Hosted by: Lexi Allen & Cora Jakes

FIRESIDE CHAT: FREEDOM TO DO THE SCARY THING (Hosted by Wells Fargo)

Speakers: To Be Announced

Location: Georgia World Congress Center Hall A1 – Freedom Stage

1:00 PM – 2:00 PM

Podcast Recording: The Called w/ Touré Roberts

Location: Georgia World Congress Center Hall A1 – Freedom Stage

2 PM – 3 PM

Q & A w/ SJR (INVITATION ONLY)

Speaker: Sarah Jakes Roberts

Location: Sidney Marcus Auditorium (Georgia World Congress Center)

2 PM – 3 PM

FREEDOM STAGE EVENT

Hosted by: Lexi Allen & Cora Jakes

3 PM – 4 PM

Podcast Recording: Healed Girl Era w/ Gia Peppers

Location: Georgia World Congress Center Hall A1 – Freedom Stage

4:30 PM – 5 PM

FREEDOM STAGE PRE-SHOW

Hosted by: Lexi Allen & Cora Jakes

5 PM – 6 PM

LIVE STREAM: PAJAMA PANEL

Panelists: Sarah Jakes Roberts, Serita Jakes, Bianca Juarez Olthoff, Koryn Hawthorne, Simone Smith

6 PM – 8 PM

LIVE STREAM: EVENING SESSION

FREE TO RELEASE

Speaker: Bishop Carolyn Showell

8 PM

LIVE STREAM: PRAYER & WORSHIP

Speaker: T. Renea Glenn

