Obama Beats Trump In Hypothetical 3rd Presidential Run, Poll Finds

A new poll found that former President Barack Obama would defeat Donald Trump by a double-digit margin in a hypothetical matchup for a third presidential term.

According to the poll, conducted by Daily Mail/J.L. Partners between July 9 and 10 with 1,013 registered voters, Obama would beat Trump 52 percent to 41 percent if both were eligible to run for president again.

73 percent of Hispanic voters and 68 percent of Black voters supported Obama, while independents favored him 50 percent to Trump’s 39 percent. In the poll, Trump had strong backing from Republican and rural voters, but fell behind overall.

In other hypothetical matchups, Trump beat other Democrats, including Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden, signaling the apparent strength of Obama’s legacy. The poll also showed Obama’s favorability ratings at 59 percent, compared to Trump’s 44 percent.

Experts said the results reflect public comfort with Obama’s leadership style and discomfort with Trump’s tenure.

A hypothetical bid for a third term would face legal challenges. The 22nd Amendment explicitly prohibits presidents from serving more than two terms, and changing it would require approval from two-thirds of both houses of Congress plus ratification by at least 38 states.

Former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani called the idea of a third Trump term a “political fantasy” despite the president previously expressing interest in the move. Obama has previously stated on the matter, “The law is the law, and no person is above the law, not even the president.”

