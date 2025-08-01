New Poll Shows Americans Value Skilled Trades but Say They’re Overlooked

By Stacy M. Brown

Black Press USA Senior National Correspondent

A new Harris Poll report reveals that while Americans overwhelmingly view skilled trades as essential to society, they also believe the field is undervalued, overlooked in schools, and facing a generational perception gap that could deepen the labor shortage crisis already gripping the nation.

According to the poll, conducted June 20–22, 2025, among 2,203 adults nationwide, 91% agree that skilled trade jobs are just as important as white-collar jobs, with 63% strongly agreeing. Still, 86% say skilled trade careers are overlooked in today’s educational system, and 90% believe most people don’t realize how lucrative these careers can be. “Skilled trades offer real career potential, but they’re not being talked about enough in schools or by society at large,” said Wendy Salomon, one of the report’s authors at Harris Poll’s Corporate Strategy & Reputation Practice. Despite their crucial role in the economy—from electricians and HVAC technicians to mechanics and welders—skilled trades struggle with image and awareness issues. Younger Americans appear less confident in the opportunities that trades provide. Only 38% of Gen Z respondents said skilled trades offer the best job prospects today, compared to 59% of Baby Boomers. Just 36% of Gen Z strongly agree that skilled trades offer a faster and more affordable path to a good career. The data shows a steep generational divide. While older Americans tend to view trade jobs as viable, even preferable career paths, many younger Americans are deterred by factors such as societal prestige, college pressure, and uncertainty about pay. Gen Z respondents also pointed to concerns about automation, job security, and inflexible work structures.

Black Americans were significantly more likely to cite a lack of visible role models as a significant barrier to entering the trades, suggesting that diversity and representation remain challenges in an industry that is still perceived by some as exclusionary. Even with these barriers, the report found a sharp contrast between perception and reality. Career paths in technology and healthcare dominated perceptions of opportunity, but skilled trades were still among the top five across all generations. Among Boomers, they ranked second only to tech. And even Gen Z ranked skilled trades above careers in law, teaching, and finance. One striking finding: a majority of Americans now say they would advise high school graduates to pursue a vocational or trade school path over a traditional four-year college. Only 36% of Gen Z would recommend college over trades. That figure rises steadily with age, with 41% of Boomers backing trade school routes for graduating seniors.

Corporate America is also being called to act. Nine in ten Americans said they have a more favorable opinion of companies that support skilled trades. That sentiment is strong across age groups, political identities, and racial demographics. Respondents said companies should offer hands-on school programs, paid internships, scholarships, and mentorship opportunities. “Skilled labor shortages are not theoretical—they’re disrupting industries today,” the report stated. “Corporate America has a clear mandate. Support the trades not just as a philanthropic gesture, but as a strategic investment.” The poll suggests that employers who step in to fund scholarships, partner with schools, or provide training and apprenticeships can not only build brand loyalty but also ensure a more stable future workforce. “There’s a myth that the trades are for people who couldn’t succeed elsewhere,” said Salomon. “That myth needs to die. These are skilled, in-demand careers that require intelligence, adaptability, and resilience.”