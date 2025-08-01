Kamala Harris Announces New Book About Presidential Campaign

Photo: AFP

Former Vice President Kamala Harris is releasing a memoir.

On Thursday (July 31), Harris announced her upcoming memoir, “107 Days,” which will cover her “intense, high-stakes, and deeply personal” bid for the presidency.

Former President Joe Biden formally withdrew from the race on July 21, 2024 and endorsed Harris as the Democratic candidate. The move gave Harris 107 Days to run a historic presidential bid, which she ultimately lost to now-President Donald Trump.

“Just over a year ago, I launched my campaign for President of the United States. 107 days traveling the country, fighting for our future — the shortest presidential campaign in modern history,” Harris said in a video announcing her memoir.

“Since leaving office, I’ve spent a lot of time reflecting on those days, and with candor and reflection, I’ve written a behind-the-scenes account of that journey,” she continued. “I believe there’s value in sharing what I saw, what I learned, and what it will take to move forward.”

107 Days is a “page-turning novel” backed by publisher Simon & Schuster.

“It’s one of the best works of political nonfiction Simon & Schuster has ever published,” S&S CEO Jonathan Karp said in a statement. “It’s an eyewitness contribution to history and an extraordinary story.”

The book announcement comes on the heels of Harris revealing that she would not be running for California governor in 2026, leaving the door open for another possible presidential campaign in 2028.

“In writing this book, one truth kept coming back to me: sometimes, the fight takes a while,” Harris said. “But I remain full of hope, and I remain clear-eyed.”

What the world saw on the campaign trail was only part of the story. My new book is a behind-the-scenes look at my experience leading the shortest presidential campaign in modern history. 107 Days is out on September 23. I can't wait for you to read it: https://t.co/G4bkeZB4NZ pic.twitter.com/taUof0L4hs — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 31, 2025

“107 Days” is set to release on September 23.

