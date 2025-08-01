Fulton County to Receive Increased HIV Funding

Department for HIV Elimination is celebrating the announcement of the increase in federal funding

The Fulton County Department for HIV Elimination is one of the recipients of Fiscal Year 2025 “Ending the HIV Epidemic (EHE)” funding from the United States Department of Health & Human Services. Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).

The Department for HIV Elimination has been awarded $5,119,509, a 0.65 percent increase over the 2024 award of $5,086,379. These funds will be used to combat the HIV epidemic in Fulton, Cobb, DeKalb, and Gwinnett Counties.

“The announcement of this funding is more than good news for Fulton County, it is news that the foundational resources needed to continue this important work will be available,” said Robb Pitts, Fulton County Commission Chairman. “The work we are doing with Persons Living with HIV and the organizations that serve them is vital. The goal is to continue to come up with novel programs and services to change the trajectory of the HIV epidemic in Metro Atlanta.”

To ensure that the grant funding Fulton County relies on is not eliminated or reduced, Chairman Pitts has been working tirelessly to build bipartisan relationships with members of Georgia’s Congressional Delegation and others in Washington, DC.

Fulton County also received good news regarding its Ryan White Part A and Minority AIDS Initiative. The Department for HIV Elimination received full funding of the Ryan White Part A and Minority AIDS Initiative award for FY25 in the amount of $32,339,493 which is a slight increase of $65,278 over FY24.

The Ending the HIV Epidemic (EHE) grant is a federal initiative aimed at significantly reducing new HIV infections in the United States. The initiative, launched in 2019, has a goal of a 75% reduction in new infections within five years and a 90% reduction within ten years. This is achieved through a combination of increased funding, strategic focus on high-impact areas, and collaboration across various federal agencies.

