City of College Park Celebrates Culmination of Summer Youth Civic Leadership Academy

Thirteen Students to Matriculate in Closing Ceremony on July 31, 2025

The City of College Park celebrated the successful conclusion of the 2025 Summer Youth Civic Leadership Academy with a culminating ceremony held on Thursday, July 31, 2025, at 12:00 PM, recognizing the outstanding achievements of thirteen youth participants who have completed the four-week program.

The Summer Youth Civic Leadership Academy, led by Mayor Pro Tem Jamelle McKenzie, has provided local youth with intensive training in civic engagement, leadership development, and public service. The closing ceremony will include special honors, awards, and recognition for students who demonstrated exceptional leadership and commitment throughout the Academy.

“This program has not only educated our youth about the structure and function of local government,” said Mayor Pro Tem McKenzie, “but it has also equipped them with the tools and confidence to become effective leaders in their schools, communities, and future careers.”

As part of their final project, Youth Leaders will present during the College Park City Council Workshop Session on Monday, August 4, 2025, at 6:30 PM. The presentation will showcase the students’ insights, policy recommendations, and reflections on their summer civic engagement experience. In addition, Mayor Pro Tem McKenzie will present a special proclamation honoring the Academy and its 2025 cohort at 7:30 pm.

The City of College Park invites residents, community leaders, and supporters to join in recognizing and celebrating these future leaders who have demonstrated a strong commitment to public service and community empowerment.

