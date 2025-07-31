Trump ‘Seriously Considering’ Pardon For Diddy: Report

Photo: Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump is reportedly weighing a presidential pardon for Diddy ahead of his sentencing.

According to Deadline, Trump is “seriously considering” clemency for Diddy after he was convicted in June on two counts under the Mann Act, a law concerning the transport of individuals across state lines for illicit sexual purposes. He was acquitted of more serious charges, including racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking.

In May, Trump said he would “certainly” consider a presidential pardon for Diddy. Sources recently told Deadline that the idea has shifted from “just another Trump weave to an actionable event.”

News of a potential presidential pardon comes after Diddy’s legal team filed a motion on Tuesday (July 29) seeking his release from pre-sentencing detention, calling his incarceration “unjustified and unprecedented.”

“There has literally never been a case like this one,” the filing reads. “Sean Combs should not be in jail for this conduct.”

Diddy’s attorneys argue that he’s the only person in the U.S. jailed under the Mann Act for consensual sex, claiming that his activities fall outside the intended scope of the law. The music mogul’s legal team also alleges that the government’s prosecution contradicts Justice Department policy, which typically targets commercial sex exploiters, not participants in consensual relationships.

Diddy is awaiting sentencing and has denied all allegations of trafficking and abuse.

