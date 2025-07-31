Partnership Between Zoo Atlanta And Fort Valley State University Creates New Roadmaps To Veterinary Careers

Veterinary Technology internship opportunities will provide two students a year with access and experience

Zoo Atlanta and Fort Valley State University (FVSU) have entered into an historic Memorandum of Understanding to provide new opportunities for students in the FVSU Veterinary Technology program. The partnership was announced at an event at FVSU on July 30, 2025.

Through this collaboration, FVSU will encourage students with a minimum of 35 semester credits in their major or content area and a GPA of 3.00 or higher to apply for this competitive program, which will be available annually during the university’s summer semester. Zoo Atlanta will select the final candidates, who will also have access to housing free of charge in on-site apartments located at Zoo Atlanta’s new Rollins Animal Health Center.

“Zoo Atlanta and Fort Valley State University have a shared mission to empower the next generation of students, and both our organizations have an impact far beyond the borders of the Zoo or the classroom,” said Raymond B. King, President and CEO of Zoo Atlanta. “This partnership will harness our shared capabilities to remove barriers and invest in students’ journeys to veterinary careers with opportunities that may not have been available before.”

In addition to gaining valuable hands-on clinical experience in a setting that is home to more than 200 species – experience that is a must on any pathway toward a career working with exotic animals – the FVSU students will have access to all of the resources of the Rollins Animal Health Center, a state-of-the-art facility opened in 2024. Features of the complex include dedicated laboratory, pharmacy, radiology, treatment, and surgical suites; a CT scanner; necropsy suite; interior and exterior animal holding dens; and conference and office spaces.

“For nearly 130 years, Fort Valley State University has opened doors for students who dare to dream beyond limitations,” Paul Jones, Ph.D., president of Fort Valley State University. “This groundbreaking partnership with Zoo Atlanta exemplifies our mission to integrate quality instruction with learning experiences that prepare students to lead in high-demand fields like veterinary medicine. Together, we’re not only making history—we’re building futures.”

The Rollins Animal Health Center notably expands Zoo Atlanta’s capabilities for research, professional externship and internship opportunities and collaborations with academic partners – all goals of the complex, which redefines standards of excellence in zoological animal medicine.

