Kamala Harris Says She’s Not Running For California Governor

Former Vice President Kamala Harris has shut down the idea of running for California governor as speculation continues over what her next move will be after the 2024 presidential election.

On Wednesday (July 30), Harris released a statement announcing her decision to forgo a bid for California governor.

“In recent months, I have given serious thought to asking the people of California for the privilege to serve as their governor,” Harris said. “I love this state, its people, and its promise. It is my home. But after deep reflection, I’ve decided that I will not run for Governor in this election.”

“I have extraordinary admiration and respect for those who dedicate their lives to public service — service to their communities and to our nation,” she said. “At the same time, we must recognize that our politics, our government, and our institutions have too often failed the American people, culminating in this moment of crisis. As we look ahead, we must be willing to pursue change through new methods and fresh thinking — committed to our same values and principles, but not bound by the same playbook.”

My statement on the California governor’s race and the fight ahead. pic.twitter.com/HYzK1BIlhD — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 30, 2025

In her statement, Harris added that she will be focused on “listening to the American people” rather than seeking elected office.

“For now, my leadership — and public service — will not be in elected office. I look forward to getting back out and listening to the American people, helping elect Democrats across the nation who will fight fearlessly, and sharing more details in the months ahead about my own plans,” the former vice president said.

Harris had reportedly been weighing a gubernatorial run, another White House bid, and other ways to remain civically engaged without an elected office since her defeat to Donald Trump in the November election. The former VP appeared to be a top contender to succeed California Gov. Gavin Newsom with strong approval ratings among the party and a national fundraising network.

Harris’ decision not to run for governor now leaves the possibility for a 2028 presidential bid open.

