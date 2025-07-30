Black Politician Arrested, Dragged From Hearing After Criticizing Texas GOP

Photo: Isaiah Martin for Congress

A Democratic congressional candidate was arrested and dragged out of a Texas House hearing after criticizing GOP-led redistricting efforts, per PEOPLE.

On Thursday (July 24), Isaiah Martin, 27, a candidate for Texas’ 18th Congressional District, was speaking at a public hearing held by the Texas House Congressional Redistricting Committee when he was cut off and later arrested. Martin reportedly exceeded a two-minute limit as he called out the GOP redistricting plan as “illegal gerrymandering” and accused Republicans of trying to secure former President Donald Trump’s endorsement.

“Many of you that are Republicans, and I’m looking at you, you understand the game,” Martin said. “You gotta get Trump’s endorsement… Trump told every single one of you that he needs five seats.”

After going over time, Republican Rep. Cody Vasut ordered the sergeant-at-arms to remove Martin from the hearing. Video shows Martin being restrained by officers and pulled from the room as he shouted “You have no shame” and “History might not remember you at all.”

Isaiah has been dragged to the ground and arrested inside of the Texas State Capitol for speaking out against Greg Abbott and Donald Trump’s illegal gerrymandering. We are waiting for more information as it develops. pic.twitter.com/ZL6eKmfzq8

— Isaiah Martin (@isaiahrmartin) July 25, 2025

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), Martin was charged with disrupting a meeting, resisting arrest, and criminal trespass. He was booked into Travis County Jail and spent over 24 hours in custody. All charges were later dropped, according to Martin’s campaign.

“They did this because I had the audacity to speak up,” Martin said after his release. “And you know what? I’m gonna continue to have that audacity. Because strongly worded letters won’t get us out of this mess. It takes speaking truth to power no matter what the consequences are.”

“I’d do it again for the people of Texas,” he added.

