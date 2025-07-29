Black Vet Hailed As Hero After Confronting Walmart Mass Stabbing Suspect

Photo: Sundry Photography / iStock Editorial / Getty Images

A Black Marine veteran is being hailed as a hero after he confronted a knife-wielding man during a mass stabbing at a Walmart in Michigan, per the New York Post.

The attack unfolded at roughly 5 p.m. on Saturday (July 26) inside the Traverse City Walmart. 11 people, ranging from ages 29 to 85, were stabbed by a knife-wielding man during the incident. All are expected to survive, though several remain hospitalized.

Cellphone footage shows Marine vet Derrick Perry confronting the stabbing suspect in the parking lot with a handgun.

“Drop it! Throw the knife now. Throw it away!” Perry told the suspect, as several other shoppers stood nearby to help hold off the attacker.

In the video, one victim appeared to be lying at the store’s entrance as others surrounded the suspect and ordered him to get on the ground.

The suspect, identified as Bradford James Gille, was arrested at the scene and charged with 11 counts of assault with intent to murder and a charge of terrorism.

Angela Helfrich, who was shopping when the suspect began stabbing people at random, described the moment as “very scary.”

“I’ve never witnessed anything like that, and I’ve lived in Traverse City my whole life,” Helfrich said.

In a statement, former U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who lives in the city, said he was “shaken by the awful and senseless violence.”

Social media users are praising Perry for his bravery amid the mass stabbing. In a Facebook post, Perry’s daughter called the situation a “proud daughter moment.”

The Black Information Network is your source for Black News! Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

About Post Author