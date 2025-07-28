Trump Claims Obama ‘Owes Me Big’ After Accusing Him of ‘Treason’

Photo: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images News / Getty Images

Following his repeated attacks against Barack Obama, Donald Trump is now claiming that the former president “owes” him.

Trump made the comment in reference to last year’s Supreme Court decision that granted former presidents immunity from criminal prosecution for official acts. The ruling came in a case related to Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

“He owes me, Obama owes me big,” Trump said Friday (July 25) while speaking to reporters outside the White House before leaving for Scotland, per USA Today.

Trump has taken aim at Obama and his administration officials amid mounting criticism over his handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case. In a press briefing, Trump’s National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard claimed the Obama administration promoted a “contrived narrative” about Russian interference in the 2016 election. Gabbard also released declassified documents that she said support her claims of Obama’s “treasonous conspiracy” to undermine Trump.

However, Russia’s 2016 election interference in support of Trump was confirmed by both Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s 2019 report and a 2020 bipartisan Senate Intelligence Committee review.

“Nothing in the document issued last week undercuts the widely accepted conclusion that Russia worked to influence the 2016 presidential election but did not successfully manipulate any votes,” Obama’s office said in a statement. “These findings were affirmed in a 2020 report by the bipartisan Senate Intelligence Committee, led by then-Chairman Marco Rubio.”

On Friday, Trump again accused Obama of “criminal acts,” but said “he has immunity.”

“It probably helps him a lot, probably helps him a lot the immunity ruling.”