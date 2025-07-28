Trump Calls For Prosecution Of Beyoncé Over Nonexistent $11M Payment

Photo: Getty Images North America

President Donald Trump has again called for Beyoncé to be prosecuted over an eight-figure payment she never received for endorsing former Vice President Kamala Harris.

Over the weekend, Trump claimed that Beyoncé broke the law after allegedly getting paid $11 million to appear at a Houston rally for Harris in October 2024.

This isn’t the first time Bey has been accused of receiving eight figures to endorse the Democratic candidate. Last year, Trump supporters circulated rumors that Harris’ campaign had paid Beyoncé $10 million for her rally appearance.

However, there is no basis or evidence to support any of these claims. Federal campaign records show Harris’ campaign paid Beyoncé’s production company $165,000, a payment that was listed as a “campaign event production” expense. A Harris campaign spokesperson said last year that they didn’t pay for celebrity endorsements, but they were required by law to cover costs connected to their event appearances.

The White House has yet to provide evidence of Trump’s $11 million payment claim. When the president referred to the alleged eight-figure payment last year, Trump simply said: “Somebody just showed me something. They gave her $11 million.”

Amid Trump’s latest comments, a Harris spokesperson cited remarks from Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, who said in November that the $10 million payment was a “lie.” Knowles also noted that the claim was taken down by Instagram as “False Information.” A spokesperson for Beyoncé also previously stated that the allegation was “beyond ridiculous.”

Trump on Sunday (July 27) also criticized other payments from the Harris campaign to organizations connected to prominent endorsers.

“Kamala, and all of those that received Endorsement money, BROKE THE LAW. They should all be prosecuted! Thank you for your attention to this matter,” he wrote.

