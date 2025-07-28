Gov. Wes Moore Vows Legal Action After Trump Denies Flood Aid

Photo: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images News / Getty Images

Maryland Governor Wes Moore says he’s taking legal action against Donald Trump after the president denied federal disaster assistance to his state following devastating May floods.

“It’s an insult to Marylanders and the community still suffering in the aftermath of this storm,” Moore said in a video, responding to the Trump administration’s decision to block aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Despite Maryland meeting FEMA’s “longstanding set of critia,” Moore said the Trump administration claimed the request for aid was “not warranted.”

Western Maryland is still recovering from massive storm damage that destroyed homes and businesses.

But the Trump Administration has denied our request for disaster assistance, with FEMA calling it “not warranted.”

Western Maryland is still recovering from massive storm damage that destroyed homes and businesses. But the Trump Administration has denied our request for disaster assistance, with FEMA calling it “not warranted.” They’re wrong. I will be appealing this decision as our state… pic.twitter.com/F9IY4Efu4M — Wes Moore (@iamwesmoore) July 24, 2025

The Trump administration’s move drew backlash as it has approved disaster aid for Republican states like Texas and Kentucky while rejecting requests from Democratic states, including Maryland, California, North Carolina, and Washington.

“When floods devastated Texas, the President jumped into action, crediting his good relationship with the governor for his swift response, and earlier this week, the President bragged about approving disaster declarations for states where he won elections,” Jeremy Edwards, former FEMA deputy director of public affairs, said in a statement. “Absent a clear explanation from the administration, it’s hard to imagine that his decision to deny Maryland’s request for assistance was not a political one.”

“The bottom line is this: disasters don’t discriminate and neither should the President,” he added.

Moore expressed his plans to apppeal the denial, but noted that state officials will continue “rebuilding efforts” in Western Maryland using the state’s disaster recovery fund.

“This isn’t about politics. This is about standing with our people,” Moore said. “While the federal government is saying you’re on your own here in Maryland, we’re saying we’re leaving no one behind.”

The Black Information Network is your source for Black News! Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

About Post Author