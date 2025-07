The City of Atlanta will be opening a cooling center as temperatures begin to rise across the city. The cooling center will be open:

Saturday – 7-26-25 11am-6pm

Sunday – 7-27-25 11am-6pm

Monday – 7-28-25 11am-6pm

Tuesday – 7-29-25 11am-6pm

Wednesday- 7-30-25 11am–6pm

The cooling center will be located at Selena S. Butler Park, located at 98 William Holmes Borders Senior Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30312.

Bottled water will be provided in the cooling center.

