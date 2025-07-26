Fulton County: Additional Samples Test Positive for West Nile

Residents countywide should take steps to eliminate standing water on property

Fulton County Board of Health (FCBOH) Environmental Health mosquito control staff recovered additional positive mosquito samples for West Nile virus from traps this week. The positive test results were reported in three locations: one each in the Northwest, Northeast and Southwest quadrants of the City of Atlanta. The results indicate the presence of infected mosquitoes in the area and FCBOH is working with the pest control vendor to treat the nearby areas.

The FCBOH Environmental Health department is currently alerting neighbors about the positive test results and ways to prevent mosquito bites and breeding areas around their homes, specifically asking them to eliminate standing water on their property where mosquitos might breed.

As a reminder, residents should practice the 5Ds of mosquito bite prevention to help prevent mosquito bites and breeding:

· Dusk/Dawn – Avoid dusk and dawn activities during the summer when mosquitoes are most active.

· Dress – Wear loose-fitting, long-sleeved shirts and pants to reduce the amount of exposed skin.

· DEET – Cover exposed skin with an insect repellent containing DEET, which is the most effective repellent against mosquito bites.

· Drain – Empty any containers holding standing water – buckets, barrels, flowerpots, tarps – because they are breeding grounds for virus-carrying mosquitoes.

· Doors – Make sure doors and windows are in good repair and fit tightly and fix torn or damaged screens to keep mosquitoes out of the house.

– Also trim or remove overgrown grass or weeds

